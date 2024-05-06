Ten Hag focused despite Bayern speculation

[BBC]

Erik ten Hag is 100% focused on Manchester United, despite speculation he is on Bayern Munich's list of potential successors to Thomas Tuchel.

Ten Hag worked for Bayern as coach of their second team between 2013 and 2015. His agent retains links to the club.

Bayern are experiencing difficulties in their attempt to replace Tuchel, after interest in Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and former United interim boss Ralf Rangnick got nowhere.

They are acutely aware of the current uncertainty around Ten Hag's United future.

However, they are being given no encouragement about an approach given the 54-year-old is determined to fulfil his contract at Old Trafford, which still has a year to run.

It remains to be seen whether Sir Jim Ratcliffe feels the need to clarify Ten Hag's situation.

United go to Crystal Palace on Monday (20:00 BST) having dropped to eighth in the Premier League, outside the European qualification places.

They have reached the FA Cup final, in which they will face Manchester City for the second season running. However, they have taken 10 points from the past 10 Premier League games and conceded late goals against Fulham, Brentford, Chelsea, Liverpool and Burnley in that run, costing them 10 points.

Ten Hag says he is battling against an injury crisis, the like of which he has never known throughout his managerial career. Harry Maguire is the latest casualty after being ruled out for up to three weeks with a muscle strain that has put his FA Cup final place in doubt.

With veteran Jonny Evans only returning to training last week after a recent injury, it is possible midfield pair Casemiro and Scott McTominay could be deployed in central defence at Selhurst Park.