Temple vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Temple vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, Greenville, NC

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Temple (3-5), East Carolina (4-4)

Temple vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

The Owls can’t get into a shootout, but it can make this interesting by forcing mistakes.

Temple’s offense has been hit-or-miss, but it needs to take advantage of every opportunity. East Carolina has turnover problems – it’s got a major fumbling issue – giving the ball away three times in each of the last three games and multiple times in six of the eight games.

The Temple pass defense has been a plus. That’s partly because teams are spending so much time running the ball on the porous front, but East Carolina would prefer to get throwing and keep things going through the air – it’s not as consistent on the ground.

Why East Carolina Will Win

No, Temple really isn’t getting anything out of the offense.

It hasn’t been able to get to 300 yards in any of the last three games, and it’s 0-5 this year when it fails to get there – and 3-0 when it does.

East Carolina doesn’t exactly have a brick wall of a defense, but it’s far, far better than it’s been in past years.

Yeah, it’ll probably give up over 300 yards, but there’s not any Owl running game to worry about, and there should be a whole lot of big things from the offense to make up for any defensive concerns.

Yeah, Temple’s pass defense hasn’t been bad, but try throwing on this group and it’ll work.

What’s Going To Happen

East Carolina will give the ball away just enough to keep Temple in the game, but it won’t be enough to blow the key home win.

A bowl game is still in the mix, but with road games at Memphis and Navy up next and Cincinnati to close, lose, and a bowl likely isn’t happening. The Pirates will get this with good offensive balance to pull away early.

Temple vs East Carolina Prediction, Lines

East Carolina 34, Temple 16

Line: East Carolina -16, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

