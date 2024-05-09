Can Tavernier bolster impressive Old Firm record?

For some in the Rangers support, there is a degree of apprehension attached to the thought of James Tavernier in Old Firm derbies.

In recent outings, the blistering pace of Daizen Maeda has caused the Ibrox captain issues - exemplified by his blunder within the first minute at Ibrox last month that allowed the Japan forward to give Celtic an early lead.

While his defensive frailties have been on display in this fixture, so has Tavernier's incredible attacking prowess.

In fact, a look at the numbers tells you six of the last 10 goals Rangers have scored in league meetings with Celtic have involved the defender, who has netted five and provided one assist.

Even with no away support to cheer him on, Tavernier has made his mark, scoring in the last three Premiership derbies at Celtic Park.

It may have ended up being nothing more than a consolation, but his stunning free-kick in the new year derby in the east end showed his composure and quality from dead-ball situations.

The 32-year-old is often a source of frustration from his side's support, but few from either side of the Glasgow divide have contributed more in the heat of the Old Firm battle in recent times.

Since Rangers returned to the top flight in 2016, Tavernier has scored six goals and picked up four assists in league derbies.

Only Odsonne Edouard can match his tally of 10 goal involvements, a Premier League striker who played in a Celtic side that ran roughshod over Rangers.

If Philippe Clement's side are to keep their title hopes alive, they may well need Tavernier to keep up his reliable production levels against their fiercest rivals.

But the captain will also be required to show steel and leadership in defence if Rangers are to emerge with things all square at the top of the table.