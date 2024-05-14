Tarrion Grant signs with Purdue football, reclassifies to 2024 class

Siegel football star Tarrion Grant decided not to wait to get started at Purdue.

Grant, who committed to the Boilermakers in January as a Class of 2025 recruit, has decided to reclassify to 2024 and will the cornerback will enroll this summer. Purdue announced Monday he had signed.

His original plan was to enroll at Purdue in January. The senior graduated from Siegel on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Grant is rated by 247Sports Composite as a four-star recruit, which lists him as the No. 1 player in Tennessee and the No. 10 cornerback nationally in the 2024 class.

Siegel football standout Tarrion Grant is shown during a 2023 practice. Grant signed with Purdue on Monday.

He chose Purdue over a top five that also included Virginia Tech, LSU, Oregon and Louisville. He was also offered by SEC schools Tennessee, Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, as well as numerous other Power Five programs.

Grant was a first-team all-area selection as a senior with 35 tackles and five passes defended on only 12 passes attempted his way. He also had 28 receptions for 405 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver and helped lead Siegel to the Class 6A state playoffs for the first time since 2016.

He will be competing in the long jump and the 100-meter dash in the TSSAA state track championships at Spring Fling next week.

Purdue is part of a Big Ten conference that will be expanding to 18 teams, adding UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington for the 2024 season.

