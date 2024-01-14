Purdue football lands Siegel 4-star cornerback Tarrion Grant for 2025 class

Siegel senior football standout Tarrion Grant has been aboard the Purdue train since coaches began visiting him in May.

"Ever since (coaches) first came to the school," Grant said on how long he knew Purdue was the place for him. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound cornerback committed to the Boilermakers on Sunday. "It was the connections. When I went up there (in October for an unofficial visit), it was like family."

Grant is rated by 247Sports Composite as a four-star prospect and is the No. 3-ranked player in Tennessee and No. 7 cornerback nationally in the 2025 class. He chose Purdue over Virginia Tech, LSU, Oregon and Louisville. Florida State offered Grant after his final five was released, but he said the Seminoles "came a little late."

Grant completed his senior season at Siegel in the fall, but he reclassified to the 2025 class before his junior season and will stick to that. He made the decision to continue developing his skill set and "get my mind right" before college.

He said the Boilermakers and the others in his top five would have taken him for the 2024 class.

"I felt there was a better chance to (come in and play right away) in 2025," said Grant, who plans to continue working out and developing with National Playmakers Academy in the fall and enroll at Purdue in January 2025. He didn't begin playing football until his freshman year in high school and he didn't turn 17 until just before football season began.

"I started playing football late," he said of becoming a Power Five prospect in a short amount of time. "It was a God-given talent. I knew I had it in me. I just had to pull it out. It was a lot of working and grinding every day."

Grant said the atmosphere he experienced at Purdue, plus playing in a growing Big Ten, helped attract him to the Boilermakers. The league is expanding to 18 teams, adding UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington, this fall.

"The fans, the atmosphere . . . they love football," he said. "They want you to come play football. Playing in the Big Ten, with a lot more teams coming into the conference, there should be a lot of competition and a lot of great teams."

Grant was a first-team all-area selection as a senior with 35 tackles and five passes defended on only 12 passes attempted his way. He also had 28 receptions for 405 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver and helped lead Siegel to the Class 6A state playoffs for the first time since 2016.

