'Tarnishing his legacy'? Your views on Klopp-Salah spat

We asked Liverpool fans for their thoughts on Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah's touchline argument at West Ham on Saturday.

Here are some of the responses we received:

Dom: Club first, manager second and players last. Mo should remember his place if he doesn't want to stain his legacy as a modern club great.

Colin: Salah has nobody to blame but himself for the position he is in. He has been out of form since his injury, and has had countless chances to score goals, but unfortunately not done so. But to be disrespectful to Jurgen Klopp is inexcusable. He will always be a legend at Liverpool, but is tarnishing his legacy.

Murna: I’m not joining the band wagon that says Klopp has been great for Liverpool. Yes, Salah has been poor this season, but Klopp winning one title in nine years is not success. Klopp has lost titles after titles to Pep Guardiola and would laugh doing so. Pep would be disappointed Klopp, his good luck charm, is leaving!

Trevor: Salah has been great for Liverpool since we signed him, an absolute gem. But if you are not on form and you get benched, why be angry with the manager? Salah has been half his usual self since he came back from injury - he should keep his mouth shut and accept what the manager says. Salah's time is up now. Liverpool will sell him in the summer.

Tommy: Salah is well past his sell by date and must leave the club at the end of the season. He had absolutely no right to berate Klopp. Thanks, but it's time to go.

Bill: Salah needs to look at his own performances since January, which have simply not been good enough. Without his goals he offers very little and the reason we have faded from the title race is the front three are not taking their chances and killing games off.