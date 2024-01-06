Tar Heels shut down P.J. Hall, shoot hot late to down tough Clemson team on the road

Clemson, South Carolina was the place to be on Saturday afternoon if you’re a college basketball fan.

UNC and Clemson, two ranked teams atop the ACC, faced off in a matchup that was going to unofficially decide the conference’s top team. The high-flying, offensive-minded Tar Heels were going to battle against a defensive-minded, P.J. Hall-led Tigers squad.

The game was everything as advertised – physical, loud and a little chippy.

Thanks to some clutch perimeter shooting and strong defense, Carolina distanced itself and picked up a huge, 65-55 victory that keeps it undefeated in ACC play.

UNC (11-3, 3-0 ACC) never led by much when it was ahead, but it started to distance itself late. Besides the final result, Carolina obtained its largest lead (62-55) with 2:23 remaining, when junior Harrison Ingram converted a tough layup for two of his nine points.

The Tar Heels then iced the game on free throws from R.J. Davis and Armando Bacot, who tied for the team lead with 14 points.

Hall entered the game as a ACC Player of the Year candidate, averaging over 20 points per content. UNC’s defense, which allowed the third-most points to ACC opponents coming in, frustrated Hall throughout and limited him to 10 points. Hall fouled out in the second half, giving Carolina one less Tiger to worry about.

UNC limited Clemson to just one 3-pointer throughout and out-rebounded the Tigers, 44-33. The Tar Heels now sit alone atop the ACC with their latest victory.

Player of the Game

UNC played a very balanced game, but Player of the Game has to go to Bacot today.

He out-dueled Clemson big man P.J. Hall down low, recording a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double for Carolina and forcing Hall to foul out late.

Bacot also shot 6-of-11 from the field, his third-straight game shooting over 50 percent.

What’s next?

UNC travels to one of its biggest rivals on Wednesday, Jan. 10, as it faces N.C. State in PNC Arena at 8 p.m. ET. The Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) have won three in a row.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire