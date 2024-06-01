Sting Factor: Ranking the decommitments of May

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Nine prospects decommitted from Power Five programs in May and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney issues a Sting Factor for each of them.

*****

*****

1. Dakorien Moore - Decommitment from LSU

Just a few weeks ago, LSU had five-star commitments from quarterback Bryce Underwood, running back Harlem Berry and Moore in what could have been one of the most-dominant triumvirates in this recruiting class. But Moore backed off his pledge after saying multiple times that he was locked in with the Tigers.

Texas is believed to be the new frontrunner for the Duncanville, Texas, standout. He is at Ohio State this weekend and he will return to Baton Rouge, among other stops, but the Longhorns are now the leader.

Sting Factor: 9

*****

2. Blake Woodby - Decommitment from Ohio State

Ohio State lost Woodby’s commitment and still has the best defensive back class with pledges from five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord among others.

Still, Woodby would have been a great addition because the Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances is excellent on the field but also tests extraordinarily well. His skillset and athleticism could have been used in Columbus.

Auburn looks to be the frontrunner for Woodby now.

Sting Factor: 7

*****

3. Jaelen Waters - Decommitment from Florida State

Shortly after visiting Florida State in late April, the four-star cornerback from Seffner (Fla.) Armwood committed to the Seminoles and cited how many defensive backs the program puts in the NFL. It was a major in-state recruiting win for coach Mike Norvell and his staff but his pledge only lasted a few weeks as Waters backed off things recently.

A flip to Florida is very much expected, although others are giving chase as well.

Sting Factor: 7

*****

4. Waden Charles - Decommitment from Miami

It all made sense. The four-star receiver from Boynton Beach (Fla.) Palm Beach Central made a fall commitment to the Hurricanes and it looked like Charles was going to be another big addition for coach Mario Cristobal and his staff.

But by the end of May, Charles felt he made too early of a decision, especially as other schools including Tennessee and UCF among others checked on him.

Miami could get back in this, but Charles is back on the market.

Sting Factor: 7

*****

5. Hollis Davidson - Decommitment from Auburn

Florida, Florida State, Miami, Penn State and others were involved with Davidson but when he visited Auburn in February with tight end commit Ryan Ghea, Davidson also left pledged to the Tigers.

A few months later, the Peachtree City (Ga.) McIntosh four-star is back on the market as it seems like Florida State and Florida are battling it out for his services.

Sting Factor: 7

*****

6. Rylon Dillard-Allen - Decommitment from Arizona State

The high three-star speedster from Phoenix (Ariz.) Mountain Pointe committed on April 22, giving coach Kenny Dillingham a big-time weapon on defense and someone who could help turn the corner for the Sun Devils. Arizona and Arizona State have had difficulties over the last decade keeping top talent home and Dillard-Allen looked to buck that trend.

But only weeks later, he said he wanted to play away from home with Washington, Nebraska and Texas A&M standing out most.

Sting Factor: 6

*****

7. Robert McDaniel - Flip from Cal to Arizona

Cal landed a good quarterback commitment in March from the Hughson, Calif., standout, who threw for 2,839 yards and 33 touchdowns in his junior season. But only a couple months later – and as the new Arizona coaching staff continued to pursue him – McDaniel flipped his commitment to the Wildcats.

McDaniel knew coach Brent Brennan and his staff from his time at San Jose State so the comfort was definitely there from the beginning.

Sting Factor: 6

*****

8. Isaiah West - Decommitment from Kentucky

Kentucky beat out Nebraska, Wisconsin, North Carolina and others on March 1 for the three-star running back from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s but things changed in May after a visit to Ohio State. West hit it off with new position coach Carlos Locklyn and the Buckeyes could now be seen as the team to beat in his recruitment.

Sting Factor: 6

*****

9. Lamar Williams - Decommitment from Miami

Williams’ mother is from Fort Lauderdale and after an unofficial visit, the Havana (Fla.) Gadsden County three-star offensive lineman committed to the Hurricanes. But over the last few weeks, both sides went their separate ways and Williams backed off his pledge to Miami.

Houston, Maryland and many other schools have gotten involved with the Panhandle prospect who lives just outside Tallahassee.

Sting Factor: 5

*****

*****