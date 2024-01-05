Harrison Ingram starting to move up in NBA draft rankings

North Carolina is off to a 10-3 start through the first 13 games of the 2023-24 college basketball season including going 2-0 in the ACC. Coming off a big road win at Pitt, the Tar Heels are hoping to prove they are one of the elite teams in the conference.

And a big reason why UNC is off to a good start is the play of Harrison Ingram.

The former Stanford standout transferred to North Carolina this offseason after originally being recruited by the Tar Heels a few years back. Ingram has been one of UNC’s most consistent players, averaging 13.4 points, 7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field.

For his play, Ingram is drawing some praise in terms of the upcoming 2024 NBA draft. In the latest ESPN big board, Ingram moved up all the way to No. 41 on the list.

Now, 41 is the second round but it is an increase from where he was when he started the season. That’s not good news if you’re hoping for him to stay around for another season in Chapel Hill.

It is good news for Ingram as the Tar Heels head into the ACC schedule as his draft stock will continue to increase if he plays like this.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire