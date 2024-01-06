Tap brakes on Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee football hype? Ah, who am I kidding? | Toppmeyer

It’s just Iowa, folks.

Predictably, the hysteria for Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava jumped the rails after the Vols thrashed Iowa 35-0 in the Citrus Bowl during the ballyhooed freshman quarterback’s first career start.

Mainline media members are penciling the Vols into next season's 12-team playoff and dubbing Iamaleava as one of the SEC’s top quarterbacks for 2024. Fringe media members are wondering how many Heisman trophies — that’s plural — he will win.

And Vols fans? Oh, mama. They’ve already forgotten Joe Milton.

Fortunately for Knoxville’s mayor, elections were last summer. Otherwise, Iamaleava might be voted into office on a platform of touchdowns and pajama pants. Big Orange faithful already have dubbed Iamaleava “Polynesian Peyton,” a chummier nickname than “Overthrow Joe.”

Before I tap the brakes on this runaway hype train, let me say that I, too, am interested in what might be in store for Iamaleava. Josh Heupel blundered by not playing him more this season. He could’ve helped the Vols (9-4). Iamaleava’s smooth runs against Iowa (10-4) exceeded my expectations. He appears to have a handle on Heupel’s offense. His four total touchdowns are more than I would have predicted. The guy seems headed for a good career.

And yet, it’s just Iowa, folks.

You might be thinking, doesn’t Iowa boast a national top-10 defense? You’d be right. Iowa’s defense is solid. That showed in the form of six sacks.

But Iowa is used to facing mediocre Big Ten quarterbacks; it is unaccustomed to facing offenses of the Vols’ tempo.

Coach Kirk Ferentz makes his living tightening the screws on Northwestern and Illinois. Put a decent opponent on the field, and Iowa gets routed.

Here are the final scores of the Hawkeyes' three games this season against ranked opponents:

Penn State 31, Iowa 0

Michigan 26, Iowa 0

Tennessee 35, Iowa 0

Your corner bar could produce 11 men who on offense would be as effective as the Hawkeyes. The Vols’ defense outscored Iowa’s offense 7-0. Their offense produced four touchdowns and a season-high seven punts against Iowa.

In comparison, with Milton at quarterback, the Vols produced three touchdowns, four field goals and two punts against Kentucky.

So I’m holding off penciling in Tennessee’s No. 8 on my 2024 Heisman ballot.

And unless Iamaleava also can play offensive tackle or cornerback, I see needs the Vols must address before I’m ready to slide them into the inaugural 12-team playoff.

Their offensive line struggled to protect their young quarterback, and at times Iamaleava held on to the ball too long. He didn’t take many deep shots. Most of his completions were near the line of scrimmage or behind it.

Have I effectively contained the 2024 expectations a smidge for Iamaleava and the Vols?

Ah, who am I kidding? The Nico train is out of the station.

Now, where can I find some of those pajama pants?

Emails of the week

Nolen writes: This was an odd Tide team. Endless mistakes. Yet they nearly won it all. Bama would have crushed the Labradoodles. Instead, mistakes let the Cheating Hairballs advance. At least this one I can stomach. … Here it was Michigan playing flawlessly, as Bama continued making endless mistakes.

My response: I disagree that Alabama would have crushed Washington’s “Labradoodles.” You’re right, though, that Alabama kept misfiring against Michigan, and that caught up with the Tide. Michigan played like the better-prepared team, and although I wouldn’t call the Wolverines’ execution flawless (particularly on special teams), they executed better.

Kramer writes: When will we see a column with rankings on which stadiums play “Mr. Brightside” the best?

My response: I’m taking suggestions for 2024 column ideas. I’ll file this one away. The Killers' 2003 song is college football’s unofficial TV timeout anthem. Students love the song, even though it’s older than some of them, and of course older generations, especially millennials, know it well. The lyrics tell of the sickening feeling that accompanies a girlfriend cheating on you. Nevertheless, fans find the song uplifting. The Rose Bowl blasted “Mr. Brightside” during a second-half stoppage. It became the best rendition I’ve seen. Michigan Stadium and Bryant-Denny Stadium regularly play the song, so both sides knew the lyrics, and fans belted them.

For the first time in 2024, “Mr. Brightside.” The crowd loves it. pic.twitter.com/0iujXVpAak — Blake Toppmeyer (@btoppmeyer) January 2, 2024

Tanzila writes: I saw your blog and really like it. I would like to publish (an) article (on) your blog and I know you will charge me . … Both of us will benefit a lot in business. I am waiting for your reply.

My response: My “Topp Rope” column is incredibly popular, and the space is valuable. My price is $10 million — also known as a year’s worth of Brian Kelly’s salary.

Three and out

1. The SEC won’t have a team play for the national championship for the first time since the 2014 season. What to make of this? Well, for the only time in the playoff era, the SEC’s best team didn’t make the playoff. The SEC’s best team beat depleted Florida State 63-3 in the Orange Bowl. If Georgia had defeated Alabama in the SEC Championship, I think Georgia would be playing Monday night in Houston.

2. Ole Miss star running back Quinshon Judkins is in the transfer portal. Alert the NIL collectives at Alabama, Auburn and LSU.

3. My quick Google search turned up no one selling Iamaleava pajama pants. In this let's-make-a-deal era, how can this be?

