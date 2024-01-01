Advertisement

The Nico Iamaleava 2024 hype train isn't stopping for Citrus Bowl MVP in first career start

Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn't have to do too much through the air to help the Vols to a comfortable win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando.

But Iamaleava certainly played well enough to give Tennessee football fans something to look forward to next season.

The true freshman made his first career start on Monday and tied a program record for rushing touchdowns in a bowl game with three scores while adding a late touchdown pass in the Vols' 35-0 win over the Hawkeyes.

Iamaleava finished 12-of-19 for 151 yards and a passing touchdown while adding 27 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The only real blemish was Iamaleava taking six sacks, most coming as he held onto the ball too long while trying to find a receiver downfield. That is an expected issue for a true freshman in his first start that Josh Heupel and the Vols coaching staff will use as a teaching tool this offseason.

Other than that, Iamaleava looked comfortable and calm against the fifth-ranked defense in the country. The Vols scored more points against Iowa than any other Hawkeyes opponent this season. Most importantly for the Vols, Iamaleava had no turnovers.

Given his performance and the dynamic of the rest of the Tennessee quarterback room, Iamaleava is poised to have every chance to be the Vols' starting quarterback in the fall. The 5-star recruit turned true freshman QB2 is ready for the next step.

Tennessee football fans have been salivating over the prospect of Nico Iamaleava, QB1 since he signed his letter of intent in December 2022.

