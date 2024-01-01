The Nico Iamaleava 2024 hype train isn't stopping for Citrus Bowl MVP in first career start

Tennessee football quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn't have to do too much through the air to help the Vols to a comfortable win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Monday in Orlando.

But Iamaleava certainly played well enough to give Tennessee football fans something to look forward to next season.

The true freshman made his first career start on Monday and tied a program record for rushing touchdowns in a bowl game with three scores while adding a late touchdown pass in the Vols' 35-0 win over the Hawkeyes.

Iamaleava finished 12-of-19 for 151 yards and a passing touchdown while adding 27 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The only real blemish was Iamaleava taking six sacks, most coming as he held onto the ball too long while trying to find a receiver downfield. That is an expected issue for a true freshman in his first start that Josh Heupel and the Vols coaching staff will use as a teaching tool this offseason.

Other than that, Iamaleava looked comfortable and calm against the fifth-ranked defense in the country. The Vols scored more points against Iowa than any other Hawkeyes opponent this season. Most importantly for the Vols, Iamaleava had no turnovers.

Given his performance and the dynamic of the rest of the Tennessee quarterback room, Iamaleava is poised to have every chance to be the Vols' starting quarterback in the fall. The 5-star recruit turned true freshman QB2 is ready for the next step.

Tennessee football fans have been salivating over the prospect of Nico Iamaleava, QB1 since he signed his letter of intent in December 2022.

Until he puts on weight, I’m going with the Slim Reaper for Nico. — Brian Rice (@briancrice) January 1, 2024

Expectations are gonna be through the roof next season. Nico is the real deal. — Shaquille O’Meal (@EntrepreneurVOL) January 1, 2024

Nico has arrived.

James Pearce Jr is one of the best defenders in the country.

The Vols beat Iowa in a bowl (again)

9 wins in a rebuilding year.

Great start to 2024. pic.twitter.com/hrSt9G4bzS — Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) January 1, 2024

Nico is going to be a damn star at Tennessee.



Vols got something special with him. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 1, 2024

Let the Nico Iamaleava hype begin. It's not smart to fall into the bowl game performance hype. However, this was a very solid performance against a really good defense, and it should make Tennessee fans very excited about the future. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) January 1, 2024

Find you someone that looks at you the way Joshua looks at Nico 🧡 pic.twitter.com/wt8Ef3Xdnl — Callie🧡 (@vol_uh_tile) January 1, 2024

Imagine being a five star player and not committing to Tennessee with Nico at the helm for the next two seasons — Keith Ivens (@rkivens35) January 1, 2024

