Tampa General Hospital celebrates former NFL player’s heart transplant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former NFL fullback Mike Sellers had a lot to celebrate when he left Tampa General Hospital last week.

After spending four months in the hospital recovering from a life-saving heart transplant surgery, it was finally time for him to go home.

Members of Sellers’ family and the TGH transplant team cheered him on with chants of “we are proud of you” as he was wheeled out of the hospital, ready to continue his recovery at home.

Courtesy Tampa General Hospital

Courtesy Tampa General Hospital

Courtesy Tampa General Hospital

Courtesy Tampa General Hospital

Courtesy Tampa General Hospital

“Thank you so much for the past four months. I appreciate everything that you guys have done,” Sellers’ wife, Jane, told his care team. “Countless nights, just making sure he’s OK. I so appreciate you. You guys are now part of our family.”

Sellers, who lives in Riverview, spent 18 years playing professional football. His most notable run was with the Washington Redskins, where he was known to die-hard fans as “The Caveman.”

He’s still involved with football and coaches a high school team. Despite his health challenges, he helped lead the team to a national championship, according to a GoFundMe set up by his family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.