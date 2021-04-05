  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis apologizes for tweeting anti-Asian slur

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis apologized on Twitter on Sunday night after he sent a tweet using an anti-Asian slur.

“Gotta stop letting g**** in Miami,” Davis tweeted.

He apologized later, claiming he was speaking about a specific producer in Miami and cited an Urban Dictionary definition of the word that claims it has a different meaning in South Florida specifically. That definition, however, is underneath the top definition that clearly labels the word as derogatory against Asian people.

“I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame” but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation,” he tweeted, in part. “I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other during these tough times.”

Davis recorded a career-high 68 tackles and four interceptions last season while helping the Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. The 24-year old will enter the final year of his initial rookie deal with the Bucs this fall.

Davis is the latest athlete in recent weeks to apologize for using a slur. Former Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur while streaming and playing a video game last month, and was later traded away and then waived.

Davis’ use of the word comes at a time where Asian Americans and members of the Pacific Islander community have dealt with a rise in hate, harassment and attacks — which has spiked significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Plenty of people in the sports world, including Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, former NBA star Jeremy Lin and Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, have spoken out about the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in recent weeks.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis deleted a tweet in which he used an anti-Asian slur on Sunday night, and cited a different Urban Dictionary definition of the word in his apology. (AP/Julio Cortez)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man on subway spat at woman, yelled anti-Asian slurs

    New York City police asked for the public's help Saturday in finding a man wanted for yelling anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.

  • Florida governor clashes with "60 Minutes" over COVID vaccine rollout

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) announced a COVID-19 vaccine distribution partnership with Publix grocery stores weeks after the company gave $100,000 to his PAC, CBS' "60 Minutes" reported Sunday, citing campaign finance records. DeSantis and Publix deny any wrongdoing. Why it matters: DeSantis has been criticized for directing vaccines toward wealthy communities, with some who benefitted from the vaccine pop-ups also donating to the governor's political action committee, per Axios' Tampa Bay reporter Ben Montgomery. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCampaign finance reports obtained by 60 Minutes show that weeks before Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a partnership with Publix grocery stores to distribute the vaccine in its pharmacies, Publix donated $100,000 to his PAC. https://t.co/bS3ZBeET1W pic.twitter.com/BSUlpVbXSP— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) April 4, 2021 State Democratic leaders have asked the Department of Justice to investigate the allegations.Driving the news: The "60 Minutes" program highlighted reports of "vaccine favoritism," with Florida's poorer communities being left behind in the rollout — highlighting Belle Glade in Palm Beach County, where there's no Publix in the community.State Democratic Rep. Omari Hardy told the show "you have lots of folks who don't have cars" in the community and that it's a round trip of over two hours with 34 stops to the nearest Politix 25 miles away."Before, I could call the public health director. She would answer my calls. But now if I want to get my constituents information about how to get this vaccine I have to call a lobbyist from Publix? That makes no sense," Hardy added. "They're not accountable to the public." "60 Minutes" aired footage of CBS' Sharyn Alfonsi confronting DeSantis at a press conference south of Orlando last month over the donation report, which DeSantis called "wrong."Zoom in: Alfonsi narrated that Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said DeSantis "never met with her about the Publix deal."It cut back to her exchange with DeSantis, with Alfonsi saying: "The criticism here is that is pay for play, governor."DeSantis called the claim "a fake narrative," adding that he met with local officials to discuss options. "We can do more drive-thru sites, we can give more to hospitals. We can do the Publix. And they said, 'We think that would be the easiest thing for our residents."DeSantisFor the record: The donation is the latest in controversial political spending by associates and beneficiaries of Publix. Heiress Julie Jenkins Fancelli donated about $300,000 to fund the rally that preceded the U.S. Capitol riot, Axios Tampa Bay's Montgomery and Selene San Felice report.The popular grocery chain employs 225,000 people and did $38.1 billion in retail sales in 2019, per Montgomery and San Felice, the reporters note.What they're saying: Publix said in a statement to CBS, "The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions" made to DeSantis and "our willingness to join other pharmacies" supporting Florida's vaccine rollout is "absolutely false and offensive.""We are proud of our pharmacy associates for administering more than 1.5 million doses of vaccine to date and for joining other retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia to do our part to help our communities emerge from the pandemic," the statement added.Representatives for DeSantis, Publix and CBS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify that the nearest Politix to Belle Glade is 25 miles away, not the entire Palm Beach County.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Adam Morrison, Gonzaga's heartbreak kid, lost his mind calling buzzer-beater over UCLA

    Adam Morrison was the perfect person to call a Gonzaga-UCLA tourney game, and he finally found redemption after 15 years.

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."

  • This New Idris Elba Movie Is the #1 Flick on Netflix & It Looks Really Intense

    Netflix's official synopsis for the film says, \"While spending the summer in North Philadelphia, a troubled teen is caught between a life of crime and his estranged father’s vibrant urban-cowboy...

  • Public will be urged to take Covid test twice a week as lockdown rules ease

    Everyone in the country will be encouraged to take two Covid tests a week to show they are not infected, Boris Johnson will announce on Monday. The rapid lateral flow tests will be paid for by the Government and can be delivered to homes free of charge from Friday. The multi-billion-pound expansion of testing is designed to catch Covid outbreaks early as the economy reopens. While the tests are voluntary, the announcement could pave the way for workplaces or businesses to ask staff or customers to show they have a negative result. The Government is also understood to be considering how the mass testing system could form part of an official “Covid certification” scheme, through which the public would be required to prove they have been vaccinated, show an up-to-date negative test result or prove that they have antibodies from recent infection in order to attend events or venues.

  • 3 Black Border Patrol Officers File Lawsuit Against CBP Alleging Constant Racial Profiling and Harassment of Black Travelers

    Apparently, there is no place in America a Black person can go without experiencing racism—not even to the border of Canada.

  • A Georgia church, kicked out of the SBC for allowing gay members, wants to make sure 'everybody’s welcome'

    A Georgia church was ousted from the Southern Baptist Convention for accepting gay members, sparking conversations about what it means to be Southern Baptist.

  • DMX alleged overdose health updates

    The rapper's health has improved, but he is still in grave danger.

  • Warriors president: Stephen Curry didn’t sign extension last year because contract length matters to guard

    Is LeBron James recruiting Stephen Curry to the Lakers?

  • The sleazy Matt Gaetz saga grows ever more disturbing

    The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians Matt Gaetz: a man who has spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock A guide to navigating ‘Gaetzgate’ The Matt Gaetz story increasingly reads like a script written by a pervert high on a cocktail of ADHD meds and MDMA. Even if you’ve been following the scandal-prone Republican congressman’s latest controversy closely it’s hard to keep track of what on earth is happening. So here’s a guide to navigating the saga far. First and foremost, it has been established that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sexual misconduct. On Tuesday, the New York Times reported that the justice department (DoJ) is investigating whether Gaetz, 38, “had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him”. If these allegations are accurate, then Gaetz could have violated federal sex trafficking laws. According to the Times, the allegations are part of a broader investigation into a political ally of Gaetz’s named Joel Greenberg, a Florida tax collector who was indicted last year on charges including the sex trafficking of a child. Greenberg also reportedly misused public funds to buy servers for a cryptocurrency company as well as weapons, ammunition and a drone. As you do. After the Times broke the story, Gaetz confirmed to Axios that he was under federal investigation for sexual misconduct and is worried about being criminally charged. Rather predictably, however, he insists that he’s actually the victim in all of this and has said “no part of the allegations” against him are true. Gaetz, who is currently engaged to a woman 12 years younger than him, claimed that he used to be a “generous” partner in his single days and paid for flights and hotel rooms. “I think someone is trying to make that look criminal when it is not,” he said. Why would someone want to do that? Well, in a statement released on Tuesday Gaetz said he and his family have “been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DoJ official seeking $25m while threatening to smear my name”. He claims the investigation is a cover for extortion and suggested that it was linked to the “Biden White House”. Which is a weird claim considering the New York Times reports that the investigation into Gaetz, a Donald Trump loyalist, was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under then attorney general William Barr. Here’s where things get really weird. According to the Washington Post, a couple of grifters who learned of the investigation against Gaetz decided to use the opportunity to extort the congressman’s father. They reportedly wrote to Don Gaetz and said that there were pictures of his son with “child prostitutes”; they would help Gaetz, however, if he gave them a large sum of money. The idea, dubbed “Project Homecoming”, was that they’d use that money to locate and rescue Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who was kidnapped in Iran back in 2007. Levinson, who is presumed dead, would be heroically rescued by Gaetz; Joe Biden would be so thrilled with the rescue that he’d pardon Gaetz. The bottom line? It seems plausible that Gaetz really is caught up in a bizarre extortion plot. However, there are two possible scenarios here. Scenario one: Gaetz did nothing wrong and is telling the truth about being the victim of a wide-ranging conspiracy orchestrated by his political rivals that kicked off when Gaetz’s buddy Trump was in power. Scenario two: there is no big conspiracy against the congressman; a couple of opportunists simply pounced on the investigation against him as a way to make money. I don’t know about you but the second scenario seems rather more plausible to me. Ultimately, it’s important not to let all the drama distract from the real issue here, which is that a sitting congressman seems to be under investigation for sex trafficking and has links to a guy who has already been indicted for sex trafficking. It doesn’t really look good for Gaetz. It looks so bad, in fact, that Gaetz’s communications officer abruptly left his job on Friday. While the allegations against Gaetz are still being investigated, it’s worth noting that Gaetz has faced accusations of disturbing sexual conduct before. In January 2020 Chris Latvala, a Republican congressman, tweeted that Gaetz “created a game where members of the FL House got ‘points’ for sleeping with aides, interns, lobbyists, and married legislators”. Gaetz also reportedly bragged of his sexual exploits and showed other lawmakers nude photos of women he’d slept with. According to CNN, he showed his colleagues these photos while he was at work. Gaetz, by the way, was also the only lawmaker to vote against a bipartisan anti human-trafficking bill. A number of his colleagues have also spoken out about “love of alcohol and illegal drugs, as well as his proclivity for younger women”. I don’t know exactly what Gaetz has or hasn’t done, but I do know he’s spent his career reveling in scandal rather than actually doing his job. He even joked with Elon Musk last week about how a scandal involving him would be called GaetzGate. The fact that this guy is a sitting member of Congress boggles the mind. It shows just how low we set the bar for our (male) politicians. Boy, do I ever regret giving Gaetz the benefit of the doubt I should state for the record that I wrote an article last year saying I thought it was unfair that people were insinuating Gaetz had an inappropriate relationship with his “son”, Nestor. And there is no evidence, to be clear, that the relationship is inappropriate. However I have certainly learned my lesson: never ever even vaguely defend Matt Gaetz. The rise of granfluencers Two octogenarians went viral after modelling their grandson’s gender-neutral fashion line at Paris fashion week. They’re part of a growing trend of “granfluencers”. Ivanka’s women’s empowerment scheme not very empowering after all The Government Accountability Office has issued a very unflattering report about Ivanka Trump’s women’s empowerment initiative. I am sure you are just as shocked about this as I am. How Lady Mary Wortley Montagu’s bold experiment led to smallpox vaccine Edward Jennner gets the credit for inventing the smallpox vaccine in 1796. Turns out he was building on a woman’s work: Lady Mary Wortley Montagu had successfully inoculated her three-year-old daughter several decades before Jenner’s experiments. Of course, she got zero credit for her ideas at the time and was denounced as an “ignorant woman”. Andrew Cuomo is fighting to erect a skyscraper called Penn15 in Manhattan I wish this were a joke but it’s not. The New York governor is facing a number of scandals but refuses to resign and is reportedly obsessed with this real estate project. Perhaps because the people behind it have given a lot of money to his campaigns. The week in pawtriarchy The only person who might be worse at their job than Cuomo is the genius who reportedly tried to pass off a golden retriever as a lion at a Chinese zoo. The zookeeper may have been inspired by an incident a few weeks earlier at another zoo in China where a supposed wolf’s cage housed a rottweiler. Which might be funny were it not for the fact that many Chinese zoos are notoriously cruel.

  • Suspect's wife says she 'can't understand' California attack

    The estranged wife of the man who allegedly went on a shooting rampage in a Southern California office building earlier this week that left four people dead — including a 9-year-old boy — said Saturday that she couldn't fathom why her husband targeted people who had treated her like family for more than a decade. Police say the suspect, Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, had targeted the mobile home brokerage company, Unified Homes, and had personal and business relationships with the victims. Mendoza, in a text message to The Associated Press, said she and Gaxiola have been separated for two years and “he never told me anything about where he was staying or what he was doing.”

  • Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

    The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN. Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse." ⁦.@IlhanMN⁩ on ⁦@CNNSotu⁩: “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial, instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” pic.twitter.com/9uOW58uiBp — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021 Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. More stories from theweek.comBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyBiden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the pointThe female price of male pleasure

  • Cobb County, home of Braves, claims loss of MLB All-Star Game will cost it $100M

    Did MLB's decision really create a $100 million loss for one Georgia county?

  • COVID-19 vaccines may reduce transmission, experts say, but vaccinated Americans still need to wear masks in public. Here's why.

    Studies and real-world data suggest vaccinated people can’t easily spread the virus, but health experts say it’s too soon to doff the masks in public.

  • Lip Gallagher deserved better than this, Shameless

    When Shameless first introduced us to Phillip Gallagher, he was a genius. If Fiona was working to escape her mother’s fate by providing for her siblings like Monica failed to, then Lip’s story posited that he could be what Frank—whip smart, charismatic—could have been if not for the drugs and alcohol that sent him down a darker path. And while Fiona’s position of responsibility made it difficult to imagine her ever being able to up and leave the South Side (funny story about that…), Lip was always the family’s best chance at someone achieving the class mobility that society tells people like the Gallaghers they should be striving for.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over two months

    Ruili's local government put residents in its urban area under home quarantine, launched a massive testing drive and began restricting people from leaving and entering the city from last week after reporting COVID-19 patients. Genetic analysis of the cases discovered in Ruili suggest the new local infections stem from viruses imported from Myanmar, state media reported. Of the new patients reported in the city, 11 of them were identified as Myanmar citizens.

  • Chauvin's trial leaves many Black viewers emotionally taxed

    The televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, has provoked strong emotions among many Black men and women — all tinged with an underlying dread that it could yield yet another devastating disappointment. For many, it has brought back memories of the disturbing video of Floyd's last moments as he gasped for breath with Chauvin's knee on his neck. The video galvanized protests in cities across the U.S. and the world, as the words “Black Lives Matter" took hold.