T’Mars McCallum named SEC Runner of the Week
Tennessee sophomore sprinter T’Mars McCallum was named SEC Men’s Runner of the Week.
He was named U.S. Track and Field and Cross County Coaches Association NCAA Division I Athlete of the Week on Monday.
McCallum recorded a time of 9.94 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the USC Outdoor Open in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday. His mark represents the fastest time recorded by a college athlete this season and is the second fastest time in the world this year.
McCallum’s previous best time in the 100-meter dash was 10.13 seconds. He became the second Tennessee athlete to post a sub-10 second time in the event, joining Christian Coleman.
McCallum’s time is the second fastest mark in program history behind Coleman (9.82).