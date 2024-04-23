T’Mars McCallum named National Athlete of the Week

Tennessee sophomore sprinter T’Mars McCallum was named NCAA Division I Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track ad Field and Cross Country Coaches Association on Monday.

McCallum recorded a time of 9.94 seconds in the 100-meter dash at the USC Outdoor Open in Columbia, South Carolina on Saturday. His mark represents the fastest time recorded by a college athlete this season and is the second fastest time in the world this year.

McCallum’s previous best time in the 100-meter dash was 10.13. He became the second Tennessee athlete to post a sub-10 second time in the event, joining Christian Coleman.

McCallum’s time is the second fastest mark in program history behind Coleman (9.82).

