T.J. Hockenson: League needs to look at low hits against offensive players

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson's 2023 season ended on a low hit by Lions safety Kerby Joseph in Week 16 and he'd like to see the league do something to keep other players from the same fate.

Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL on the play, so he's in rehab mode as the team gets their offseason program going this week. Hockenson spoke to reporters and said he doesn't think Joseph — who injured Rams tight end Tyler Higbee earlier in the season with a similar hit — went out intending to injure him, but that his helmet was down and it was "not a good football tackle."

Hockenson noted that offensive players can't cut block outside the tackle box for safety reasons and defensive players being able to do it is "something the league needs to look at and see what we can do."

"Obviously, I wasn’t too happy about it," Hockenson said. "That's not a fun one to take. And that's not necessarily based on him as a player. I've got nothing against him, I played with him in Detroit and I understand that's kind of what they expect you to do in the league. But, on the same hand, I would've much rather gone down with a concussion for two weeks than have to go through this for nine months. That's definitely a different conversation. You can't cut outside of the tackle box, so it doesn't really make sense why these guys are able to go as low as they are. When you're 25 yards downfield, looking back at the quarterback, you don't have any awareness."

The timing of the injury casts some doubt about Hockenson's availability for the start of the season. He said "anything is possible" when asked on Monday if he thinks he can be ready for the opener.