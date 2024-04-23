Syracuse Mets place prospect Nate Lavender on 7-day IL

Syracuse Mets left-hander Nate Lavender has been placed on the seven-day IL by the team on Tuesday. The move is retroactive to April 22.

While it’s the reason for the placement was not specified, the seven-day IL stints are used for players with concussion symptoms.

The 24-year-old southpaw last pitched on April 19 in one of his best outings of the young minor league season. In that game, Lavender pitched two shutout innings while walking two and striking out two batters.

It’s been an up-and-down season for Lavender. The left-hander has given up three earned runs in seven innings of work while striking out nine batters. He has a 3.86 ERA and 1.86 WHIP over five appearances this season.