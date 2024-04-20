SWPL live across the BBC

There's plenty action to get your teeth stuck into this weekend...

You can catch the early match at Petershill Park where Partick Thistle host Rangers, live on BBC Sport Scotland's website and iPlayer.

Kick-off is at 13:00 (BST) on Sunday, and commentary comes from Andy Bargh and Lisa Swanson.

BBC Alba will be showing Celtic's game against Hearts at Celtic Park later in the day.

Kick-off at 16:10, and you'll be able to watch it on the BBC Sport Scotland website as well.

And you can watch all the best bits on Sportscene: SWPL highlights with Jane Lewis and Julie Fleeting on Monday night.

That's on BBC Scotland at 19:00 with a replay on BBC One Scotland at 23:25.