Super League: Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants - visitors pull off superb comeback

Betfred Super League Leeds (12) 24 Tries: Momirovski 2, Fusitua, O'Connor Goals: Martin 4 Huddersfield (2) 30 Tries: Marsters, Wallis, Swift, Livett, Naiqama, Clune Goals: Connor 3

Huddersfield made it five straight wins in all competitions with a remarkable comeback win at Leeds.

Giants twice rubbed out 12-point deficits with some fine rugby as Leeds imploded after a dominant first half.

The visitors could even afford to see full-back Jake Connor's kicking game malfunction as he missed five out of eight.

Heckled by the home fans, Connor edged his side ahead with a penalty and Adam Clune settled it with a breakaway try.

Huddersfield looked flat in the first half following their stunning 34-6 Challenge Cup win at Super League leaders Catalans last week, and Leeds took full advantage.

After a tight, cautious opening, livewire Leeds full-back Lachlan Miller sparked the game into life with a 40-metre run from his own in-goal area, and with Giants on the retreat the Rhinos pressed home their advantage for Paul Momirovski to go over.

Huddersfield were struggling for rhythm and after Luke Yates was sinbinned, Leeds struck again, David Fusitu'a marking his return from injury with a try from Brodie Croft's grubber kick.

Connor gave Giants a toehold in the game with a penalty late in the first half, and they spectacularly burst into life in the second.

Giants focused on the right side of the Rhinos defence and Esan Marsters powered over to put a new complexion on the game, and from the restart Adam Swift raced from deep in his own half to set up a brilliant Elliot Wallis finish in the corner and level the score.

Leeds responded with two quick tries of their own, Momirovski grabbing his second and then Matt Frawlrey teeing up Jarrod O'Connor to make it 24-12.

Giants roared back onto the attack again, Marsters putting another big dent on the Leeds defence and Swift continuing his remarkable scoring run, with his 14th try in his past eight games.

Marsters and Swift again combined brilliantly to send Harvey Livett over and Connor's quick hands created Kevin Naiqama's seventh try in as many games.

Huddersfield's problem was Connor's malfunctioning boot, as he missed four consecutive conversions which meant the sides were still level - for all of Giants' attacking prowess.

Leeds were rattled, though, and when Miller attempted a short kick from a goal-line drop-out he made a hash of it and from the resulting penalty Connor could not miss, right in front of the posts, and Giants finally edged ahead with six minutes remaining.

Leeds raced up the other end but a shoddy passage of play gifted the ball to Clune and he sprinted clear to make sure, even though Connor missed the two points yet again.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It was a very strong first half and we probably didn't make the most of it with a few more points as we were clearly the stronger team. We had six line-breaks in the first half.

"Second half we started a bit sketchy and had two outside backs injured and struggling through the first half - they started the second half but weren't able to go on. Harry (Newman) had a back spasm after getting hit hard in a tackle and (Fusitu'a) has hurt his other knee.

"I feel really bad for Fus. He's worked really hard to come back and be in good shape but is probably going to be missing for a little bit.

"We found a couple of tries to get the scoreboard back intact and that was a fair reflection of the game at that point.

"We had people playing out of position and a couple of disjointed edges. At 24-24 another huge call goes against us. When a player lends weight behind the ball carrier, that's held, but it wasn't (called), and led to a drop-out. We should have kicked it long there.

"The final try I've had a dozen people tell me Naoqama bobbled the ball."

Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson told BBC Radio Leeds:

"Great team performance. To show the character to come back not once but twice was phenomenal.

"The boys made some nice changes in the second half to what was happening in the first half and we thoroughly deserved our win in the end.

"In terms of attack we were a little bit more direct and we got the win, which was the first (here) time in six years I believe.

"We were confident at half-time. Ash Golding spoke at half-time about how we were in a really good position and just needed a bit of tweaking to the way we were playing.

"We got back into the game and then found ourselves 12 points behind again, so the character and work-rate was outstanding."

Leeds: Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Roberts, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, Smith.

Interchanges: O'Connor, Lisone, Goudemand, Nicholson-Watton

Huddersfield: Connor, Wallis, Naiqama, Marsters, Swift, Lolohea, Clune, English, Milner, Greenwood, Cudjoe, Livett, Yates.

Interchanges: Golding, Rushton, Wilson, Ikahihifo

Referee: Chris Kendall