Super Bowl winners and scores: All-time results for NFL's championship game

The Super Bowl – the NFL's championship game – pits the winner of the American Football Conference against the winner of the National Football Conference, with the victor receiving the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The New England Patriots have made the most Super Bowl appearances (11) and are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins (six). Seven franchises have won consecutive Super Bowls: Green Bay Packers (1966-67 seasons), Miami Dolphins (1972-73), Pittsburgh Steelers (1974-75, 1978-79), San Francisco 49ers (1988-89), Dallas Cowboys (1992-93), Denver Broncos (1997-98) and New England Patriots (2003-04).

The Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only teams to have never appeared in a Super Bowl.

This year's Super Bowl features the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance; the Eagles a fourth. While the Chiefs have two Super Bowl wins, the Eagles have one.

Here is a year-by-year list of every Super Bowl:

Super Bowl results

Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

MVP: Cooper Kupp | Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. | Date: Feb. 13, 2022

Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

MVP: Tom Brady | Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | Date: Feb. 7, 2021

Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

MVP: Patrick Mahomes | Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami | Date: Feb. 2, 2020

Super Bowl LIII: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

MVP: Julian Edelman | Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta | Date: Feb. 3, 2019

Super Bowl LII: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

MVP: Nick Foles | Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis | Date: Feb. 4, 2018

Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28

MVP: Tom Brady | Location: NRG Stadium, Houston | Date: Feb. 5, 2017

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

MVP: Von Miller | Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. | Date: Feb. 7, 2016

Super Bowl XLIX: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

MVP: Tom Brady | Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. | Date: Feb. 1, 2015

Super Bowl XLVIII: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

MVP: Malcolm Smith | Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J. | Date: Feb. 2, 2014

Super Bowl XLVII: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

MVP: Joe Flacco | Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Feb. 3, 2013

Super Bowl XLVI: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

MVP: Eli Manning | Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis | Date: Feb. 5, 2012

Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

MVP: Aaron Rodgers | Location: Cowboys Stadium, Arlington, Texas | Date: Feb. 6, 2011

Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

MVP: Drew Brees | Location: Sun Life Stadium, Miami | Date: Feb. 7, 2010

Super Bowl XLIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

MVP: Santonio Holmes | Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | Date: Feb. 1, 2009

Super Bowl XLII: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

MVP: Eli Manning | Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. | Date: Feb. 3, 2008

Super Bowl XLI: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

MVP: Peyton Manning | Location: Dolphin Stadium, Miami | Date: Feb. 4, 2007

Super Bowl XL: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

MVP: Hines Ward | Location: Ford Field, Detroit | Date: Feb. 5, 2006

Super Bowl XXXIX: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

MVP: Deion Branch | Location: Alltel Stadium, Jacksonville | Date: Feb. 6, 2005

Super Bowl XXXVIII: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

MVP: Tom Brady | Location: Reliant Stadium, Houston | Date: Feb. 1, 2004

Super Bowl XXXVII: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

MVP: Dexter Jackson | Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego | Date: Jan. 26, 2003

Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

MVP: Tom Brady | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Feb. 3, 2002

Super Bowl XXXV: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

MVP: Ray Lewis | Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa | Date: Jan. 28, 2001

Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

MVP: Kurt Warner | Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta | Date: Jan. 30, 2000

Super Bowl XXXIII: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

MVP: John Elway | Location: Pro Player Stadium, Miami | Date: Jan. 31, 1999

Super Bowl XXXII: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

MVP: Terrell Davis | Location: Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego | Date: Jan. 25, 1998

Super Bowl XXXI: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

MVP: Desmond Howard | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 26, 1997

Super Bowl XXX: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

MVP: Larry Brown | Location: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz. | Date: Jan. 28, 1996

Super Bowl XXIX: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

MVP: Steve Young | Location: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami | Date: Jan. 29, 1995

Super Bowl XXVIII: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

MVP: Emmitt Smith | Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta | Date: Jan. 30, 1994

Super Bowl XXVII: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

MVP: Troy Aikman | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 31, 1993

Super Bowl XXVI: Washington 37, Buffalo Bills 24

MVP: Mark Rypien | Location: Metrodome, Minneapolis | Date: Jan. 26, 1992

Super Bowl XXV: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

MVP: Ottis Anderson | Location: Tampa Stadium, Tampa | Date: Jan. 27, 1991

Super Bowl XXIV: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

MVP: Joe Montana | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 28, 1990

Super Bowl XXIII: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

MVP: Jerry Rice | Location: Joe Robbie Stadium, Miami | Date: Jan. 22, 1989

Super Bowl XXII: Washington 42, Denver Broncos 10

MVP: Doug Williams | Location: Jack Murphy Stadium, San Diego | Date: Jan. 31, 1988

Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

MVP: Phil Simms | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 25, 1987

Super Bowl XX: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

MVP: Richard Dent | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 26, 1986

Super Bowl XIX: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

MVP: Joe Montana | Location: Stanford Stadium, Palo Alto, Calif. | Date: Jan. 20, 1985

Super Bowl XVIII: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9

MVP: Marcus Allen | Location: Tampa Stadium, Tampa | Date: Jan. 22, 1984

Super Bowl XVII: Washington 27, Miami Dolphins 17

MVP: John Riggins | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 30, 1983

Super Bowl XVI: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

MVP: Joe Montana | Location: Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Mich. | Date: Jan. 24, 1982

Super Bowl XV: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

MVP: Jim Plunkett | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 25, 1981

Super Bowl XIV: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

MVP: Terry Bradshaw | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 20, 1980

Super Bowl XIII: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

MVP: Terry Bradshaw | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 21, 1979

Super Bowl XII: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

MVPs: Harvey Martin, Randy White | Location: Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 15, 1978

Super Bowl XI: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

MVP: Fred Biletnikoff | Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. | Date: Jan. 9, 1977

Super Bowl X: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

MVP: Lynn Swann | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 18, 1976

Super Bowl IX: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

MVP: Franco Harris | Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 12, 1975

Super Bowl VIII: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

MVP: Larry Csonka | Location: Rice Stadium, Houston | Date: Jan. 13, 1974

Super Bowl VII: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington 7

MVP: Jake Scott | Location: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles | Date: Jan. 14, 1973

Super Bowl VI: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

MVP: Roger Staubach | Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 16, 1972

Super Bowl V: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

MVP: Chuck Howley | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 17, 1971

Super Bowl IV: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

MVP: Len Dawson | Location: Tulane Stadium, New Orleans | Date: Jan. 11, 1970

Super Bowl III: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

MVP: Joe Namath | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 12, 1969

Super Bowl II: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

MVP: Bart Starr | Location: Orange Bowl, Miami | Date: Jan. 14, 1968

Super Bowl I: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

MVP: Bart Starr | Location: Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles | Date: Jan. 15, 1967

Pre-Super Bowl era league champions

1965: Green Bay Packers (NFL), Buffalo Bills (AFL)

1964: Cleveland Browns (NFL), Buffalo Bills (AFL)

1963: Chicago Bears (NFL), San Diego Chargers (AFL)

1962: Green Bay Packers (NFL), Dallas Texans (AFL)

1961: Green Bay Packers (NFL), Houston Oilers (AFL)

1960: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), Houston Oilers (AFL)

1959: Baltimore Colts

1958: Baltimore Colts

1957: Detroit Lions

1956: New York Giants

1955: Cleveland Browns

1954: Cleveland Browns

1953: Detroit Lions

1952: Detroit Lions

1951: Los Angeles Rams

1950: Cleveland Browns

1949: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), Cleveland Browns (AAFC)

1948: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL), Cleveland Browns (AAFC)

1947: Chicago Cardinals (NFL), Cleveland Browns (AAFC)

1946: Chicago Bears (NFL), Cleveland Browns (AAFC)

1945: Cleveland Rams

1944: Green Bay Packers

1943: Chicago Bears

1942: Washington

1941: Chicago Bears

1940: Chicago Bears

1939: Green Bay Packers

1938: New York Giants

1937: Washington

1936: Green Bay Packers

1935: Detroit Lions

1934: New York Giants

1933: Chicago Bears

1932: Chicago Bears

1931: Green Bay Packers

1930: Green Bay Packers

1929: Green Bay Packers

1928: Providence Steam Roller

1927: New York Giants

1926: Frankford Yellow Jackets

1925: Chicago Cardinals

1924: Cleveland Bulldogs

1923: Canton Bulldogs

1922: Canton Bulldogs

1921: Chicago Staleys

1920: Akron Pros

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: Super Bowl winners list: Scores, MVP winners, host cities and stadiums