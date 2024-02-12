Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes wins 3rd award after OT heroics

Patrick Mahomes' resume as one of the greatest quarterbacks ever keeps growing, and he's only 28. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes dealt with more obstacles than ever as the Kansas City Chiefs' starter this season, but the result was the same as last year and in the 2019-20 season: a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl MVP award.

The Chiefs quarterback took home his third career Super Bowl MVP award on Sunday after a heroic performance in Super Bowl LVIII, a 25-22 Chiefs win in overtime.

Mahomes finished the game 34-of-46 for 333 yards (7.2 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and an interception, and also led the Chiefs in rushing with 66 yards on nine carries. He delivered the game-winning score at the end of the first overtime period with a three-yard touchdown to Mecole Hardman.

The anatomy of the game-winner. What a Super Bowl. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WbGaPP39yV — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

At 28 years old, Mahomes' résumé now includes three titles, three Super Bowl MVP awards, two MVP awards, an Offensive Player of the Year award and six Pro Bowl selections in six years as a starter. Sunday's win elevates the Chiefs' run with him under center into dynasty territory, and officially puts him into rarified air among the game's greatest quarterbacks.

The only question now is how far up the list Mahomes can go.