Super Bowl LVII betting: Bettor quickly places $20K bet on 49ers to win Super Bowl

A bettor didn’t hesitate to place a big bet on the 49ers after seeing the early Super Bowl LVII odds.

Someone at BetMGM placed a $20,000 bet on Monday on the 49ers to win the Super Bowl. San Francisco opened at +1600 odds to win the title after getting back to the NFC title game in 2021.

The 49ers are tied with three teams as the No. 6 favorite to win the Super Bowl. The Bills and Chiefs are the favorites at +750 and the Super Bowl champion Rams are +900 to go back-to-back. The Bengals and Cowboys are each at +1200 to get a Super Bowl title.

They’re closely followed by San Francisco, Green Bay and Denver each at +1600. And there’s a chance that all three of those teams at +1600 will have different quarterbacks in 2022.

The 49ers seem certain to hand the starting quarterback job to Trey Lance and move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. The Packers are going to do everything they can to keep Aaron Rodgers happy and in the fold after another playoff disappointment, but if he leaves, well, it’s not impossible that he could go to Denver via trade. The Broncos hired former Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

Three NFC West teams among top 10

The NFC West is shaping up to be the toughest division in football, according to the early Super Bowl odds. The division is the only one in the NFL with three teams among the top 10 favorites as the Arizona Cardinals are the No. 9 favorite at +2000 to win the Super Bowl.

No other division has more than two teams in the top 10. The AFC North has the Bengals and Ravens (+2000) among the top 10 favorites while the AFC West has two of the top six favorites in the Chiefs and Broncos.

The Seahawks’ Super Bowl odds aren’t horrible either, though Seattle will need some significant improvement and retain Russell Wilson if it hopes to win the Super Bowl. The Seahawks are at +4000 to win Super Bowl LVII and tied with the Steelers at those odds. Both Seattle and Pittsburgh are last in their division on the board, though there are 11 other teams with worse odds.