Super Bowl: George Kittle's 1st catch makes good on 4th-down gamble, sets up go-ahead 49ers touchdown

George Kittle stretched for a critical fourth-down conversion in Sunday's Super Bowl. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kyle Shanahan took a big gamble in Sunday's Super Bowl. It paid off.

With the 49ers trailing 13-10 early in the fourth quarter, San Francisco faced fourth-and-3 from the Kansas City 15-yard line. Shanahan did not opt for a game-tying field-goal attempt.

The 49ers head coach instead sent his offense back onto the field in an effort to convert. Brock Purdy took a shotgun snap, then looked immediately to George Kittle in the right flat. Kittle hauled in the pass, then stretched past the sideline marker for a first down.

The catch was the first of the day for the All-Pro tight end. And it was a big one.

Two plays later, Purdy found Jauan Jennings in the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown. Jennings hauled in the pass on a crossing route, then broke two tackles before crossing the goal line.

It was Jennings' second touchdown of the game after he threw his first to Christian McCaffrey on a trick play in the first half.

It wasn't all good for the 49ers, though. The extra point was blocked, and the Chiefs remained within a field goal, trailing 16-13.

Kansas City tied the game with a field goal on its ensuing drive.

Surprisingly, Shanahan's gamble wasn't supported by analytics. Per The Athletic's Ben Baldwin, analytics slightly supported kicking a game-tying field goal in that spot.

---> SF (10) @ KC (13) <---

SF has 4th & 3 at the KC 15, Q4 12:46



Recommendation (MEDIUM): 👟🏈 Field goal attempt (+1.6 WP)

Actual play: 👉 (Shotgun) B.Purdy pass short right to G.Kittle pushed ob at KC 11 for 4 yards (J.Reid). pic.twitter.com/PGTBIxxD9B — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) February 12, 2024

But results trumped process in this instance, with the 49ers coming out on top of a big roll of the dice in the highest-stake spot of the NFL season.