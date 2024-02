It all comes down to this. The 2024 Super Bowl.

The San Francisco 49ers, in their first Super Bowl appearance since 2020, will take the field with Brock Purdy, the Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft, under center for the biggest game in his life.

They're facing the Kansas City Chiefs, who are attempting to win their third Super Bowl in five years behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Niners are seeking revenge after losing the 2020 Super Bowl to the Chiefs and seek their first championship since the 1994 season. The Chiefs are looking to build on their budding dynasty with the support of an army of Taylor Swift fans cheering for Travis Kelce.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries, and highlights for the 2024 Super Bowl.