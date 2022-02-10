Super Bowl betting: A look at some of the most distinctive Rams and Bengals prop bets

There is no shortage of props available to bet on ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVI.

BetMGM is offering over 700 props, including the result of the opening coin toss and the color of the Gatorade that will be dumped on the winning coach. There are also myriad player and team props in addition to various other props that you wouldn't normally be able to bet on during a regular-season game.

Here's a look at some of the most distinctive prop bets available at the sportsbook. There's some decent value to be had by looking at past Super Bowl trends and 2021 statistics if you're willing to place a wager.

Which team will be the first to use a coach’s challenge?

Rams (-115)

Bengals (-115)

Betting on this is almost like betting on when the first missed call will be. If you think Sean McVay is going to be as aggressive with his challenges in the Super Bowl as he was in the NFC title game, then the Rams are your bet here.

Who will punt last?

Rams (-105)

Bengals (-115)

It’s slightly surprising to see the Bengals favored here if you’re betting the Rams to cover as the favorite. If the Rams are leading in a late-game situation, the Bengals may be needing to go for it on fourth down. But if you think the Rams defense is going to terrorize the Bengals up front, then you may find value in the Bengals punting last.

Outcome of the first drive

Punt (-110)

TD by offense (+250)

Field goal attempt (+475)

Any other outcome (+700)

Punts have been the outcome of the first drive in each of the last two Super Bowls and three of the last five. Three years ago, Tom Brady was intercepted on the first drive of the game and four years ago Jake Elliott hit a short field goal for the Eagles.

The type of first scoring play

Rams passing TD (+320)

Rams field goal (+350)

Bengals passing TD (+375)

Bengals field goal (+375)

Rams rushing TD (+700)

Bengals rushing TD (+900)

Rams defense/special teams TD (+3000)

Bengals defense/special teams TD (+3000)

Rams safety (+6600)

Bengals safety (+6600)

Story continues

If you’re betting on a player to score the first touchdown of the game, this would be worth a small-dollar parlay. These odds are also likely to change slightly after the opening coin toss based on who gets the ball first.

Who will call the first timeout?

Rams (-115)

Bengals (-115)

We have no betting advice to give on this one. There are just too many variables. An offense could want to call timeout ahead of a crucial third down or a defense may need to call timeout to get the proper personnel on the field.

Will the team that scores first win?

Yes (-200)

No (+140)

The team that scores first is 2-3 in the last five Super Bowls, and the first scorer has lost each of the last two Super Bowls. However, when you extend that out to the past 10 Super Bowls, the winning team has scored first in seven of the last 10 seasons.

Distance of the first made field goal

Over 36.5 yards (-115)

Under 36.5 yards (-115)

The Rams’ Matt Gay and the Bengals’ Evan McPherson combined to kick 11 of their 77 field goal attempts inside 30 yards while Gay was 15-of-15 from 30-39 and McPherson was 8-of-8 from that range. Given that McPherson has attempted 20 of his 33 field goals from 40 yards or longer, we’d be inclined to take the over here.

Will Evan McPherson kick the first field goal of the Super Bowl and how long will it be? (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Player with an interception

No interception (+300)

Bengals DB Jessie Bates (+400)

Rams DB Chidobe Awuzie (+450)

Rams DB Darious Williams (+450)

Rams DB Taylor Rapp (+500)

Bengals DB Mike Hilton (+500)

Bengals LB Logan Wilson (+500)

Rams DB Nick Scott (+500)

There are far more players listed on the board to get an interception, but these are the favorites. If you’re going to play this prop, stay away from no interception. There has been an interception in each of the last 10 Super Bowls.

Will both teams score via safety?

Yes (+5000)

No (-10000)

No Super Bowl has featured each team scoring a safety.

Which team will have the longest kickoff return?

Rams (-140)

Bengals (+105)

The Bengals averaged 20.1 yards a return while the Rams averaged 20.2 yards per return. The Rams’ longest return of the season was 65 yards while the Bengals’ was 44. McPherson had 55 touchbacks in 91 kickoffs. Gay had 65 touchbacks in 102 kickoffs.

How long will the longest punt be?

Over 52.5 yards (-165)

Under 52.5 yards (+125)

Johnny Hekker averaged 44.2 yards per punt and had a long of 59 for the Rams while the Bengals’ Kevin Huber averaged 46.4 yards per punt and his long was 61.

Will a punt result in a touchback?

Yes (+170)

No (-225)

Huber had six touchbacks in 66 punt attempts while Hekker had just two in 51 punt attempts. Keep that in mind.

Will there be a kickoff return TD?

Yes (+1000)

No (-2500)

The last kickoff returned for a touchdown came in February 2014, when Percy Harvin scored on a kickoff return for the Seahawks. Devin Hester remains the only player to score a TD on the opening kickoff return in Super Bowl history.

What will the first offensive play of the game be?

Rushing attempt (-130)

Passing attempt (+100)

A passing attempt is good value here especially if you think the Rams will get the ball first. Three of the last five opening plays in the Super Bowl have been passing attempts. The Bengals were very conservative on first downs against the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Will both teams score 3 or more points in the first quarter?

Yes (+145)

No (-190)

You can get total points props for every quarter at BetMGM. Each team has scored at least a field goal in three of the last five Super Bowls and four of the last 10. The two most recent Super Bowl first quarters that didn’t feature each team scoring both ended at 0-0.

Both teams scoring 7 or more points in the first quarter is at +425 and with good reason. The highest-scoring first quarter over the past five seasons has totaled 12 points.