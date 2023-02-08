Super Bowl 2023: Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

This year, the Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12. The Eagles have won just one Super Bowl in franchise history, beating the Patriots in Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in franchise history, winning Super Bowl IV over the Vikings in the 1969 season before beating the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

With a win over the Eagles, the Chiefs would become the 10th team in NFL history to have won three Super Bowls.

Which team has won the most Super Bowls?

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied for the most Super Bowl wins with six apiece. The Patriots most recently took home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2018 season with a win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, while the Steelers won their last title in the 2008 season, defeating the Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. After the top two, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have the next-highest total wins, with five each.

Most Super Bowl wins by franchise

T-1: New England Patriots (6)

T-1: Pittsburgh Steelers (6)

T-3: Dallas Cowboys (5)

T-3: San Francisco 49ers (5)

T-5: Green Bay Packers (4)

T-5: New York Giants (4)

T-7: Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders (3 each)

Twelve current NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl: the Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

Four of those teams have never even made it to the big game – the Browns, Lions, Jaguars and Texans.

Date: Sunday, February 12

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Network: Fox

