Super 5 boys basketball: How Dayton Forsythe's small-town values led to success at Dale

Dayton Forsythe initially struggled to find his footing at Dale.

A state semifinal loss to Howe in 2021 capped off a strenuous season for the freshman, who took time to adjust to the pace and physicality of varsity basketball. His fluctuating role behind a group of battle-tested seniors led Forsythe to occasionally second-guess his own ability.

Yet, the exit of a solid senior class positioned the keys to fall into Forsythe's hands for the first time. And he knew it.

Forsythe sensed that a throne was for the taking at Dale. So, he immediately went to work following the Pirates' state tournament run.

"That summer heading into my sophomore season was probably my most important offseason up to this point," Forsythe said. "That period in my life gave me a boost of confidence that I really needed. Every single day was a grind."

That hard work paid off.

Under Forsythe's dominance, the Pirates' trajectory changed drastically. His sophomore year marked the beginning of a new era, as he led the program to its first state championship.

It was just the beginning of a historic journey. Two seasons later, the OU signee helped Dale become just the fourth Class 2A program to secure three consecutive state titles.

Forsythe is The Oklahoman's 2024 Super 5 boys basketball Player of the Year.

"It meant the world to see how he performed this year to get back to the big house and win it again," said Dayton's dad, Josh.

Josh Forsythe spent 19 seasons as a girls basketball coach at Dale, taking over as head coach early in 2010 before resigning in 2018. He now is an assistant on the Pirates' baseball staff, coaching his two-sport athlete sons in Dayton and his younger brother, Denton.

"Watching him live out his dreams never gets old,” Josh said about Dayton. “It's special to think about how hard he's worked to reach this point. The trophies, banners, and accolades mean so much more given how the town and his peers have witnessed his hard work firsthand."

Teammates have referred to Forsythe as a beacon of leadership for Pirates. His numbers reflect Dale's typical dominance over competition. He averaged 20 points and six rebounds despite rarely playing in fourth quarters during the regular season.

The 6-foot-2 guard concluded his senior year with a remarkable 91-4 total record during the Pirates' 3-peat, including an undefeated record in his junior season. His success intertwined with the team's preeminence in Class 2A, spearheading Dale's efforts no matter the opponent.

He helped the Pirates end the season on a 16-game win streak, during which they outscored opponents by an average margin of 33 points.

The last game in the streak featured Dale's win over Pocola in the 2A state championship game. His final high school game produced one of the best games of Forysthe's career. He exploded for 36 points, 15 of which came in the fourth quarter.

"I get a lot of recognition for that game, but it doesn't happen without my teammates putting all their trust in me," Forsythe said. "They always trust me to make the right plays. In that game, the right plays were me scoring. I don't know how to describe it. It's just kind of one of those days where you get locked in from the jump. I knew it was my last game, so I wanted to give it everything I had."

Forsythe has always been open to competition when the lights are at its brightest. He averaged 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in 23 career games against Class 4A-6A schools, leading Dale to become the first small school in 50 years to win the Tulsa Tournament of Champions as a junior.

His legacy in his hometown has been further etched in the official record books. Forysthe exits Dale as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,243 points.

Luckily, the Forsythe namesake will still possess a strong presence at Dale. Denton Forsythe is currently a sophomore for the Pirates and is poised to have his own breakout in 2025, similar to his brother's.

"I'm more proud than anything just to see the young man he's become," Josh Forsythe said of Dayton. "Both he and Denton are tough kids who always put others first in search of the greater cause. Seeing them win together these last two years are memories this family will never forget."

Dayton's life has been long driven by Dale's small-town values of togetherness and toughness. Since a young age, Forysthe has never been one to shy away from hard labor to get a job done.

Those values and Dale's heightened sense of community played a part in his commitment to OU in July. As a three-star prospect, Forsythe fielded offers from successful college programs across the country, such as Cal, Villanova, Wake Forest, and Wichita State.

In the end. Forsythe elected to remain 35 miles west of his hometown in Norman. The decision is one Dayton views as “simple” due to his love for the OKC metro area.

As Forsythe prepares to enter a new phase in his career while playing under Porter Moser, Forsythe remains grateful for the foundation his hometown has provided him with since birth.

"I had opportunities to go the prep school route like some people did, but I didn't," Forsythe said. "I chose to stay at home in Dale, which was the best decision I ever made. I won championships with my best friends and everybody I grew up with. There isn't a better feeling than doing what you set out to do — and it's even sweeter since it changed the basketball program for the better."

