SUNDAY'S LOCAL COLLEGE: Scranton men's golf wins back-to-back Landmark Championships

At Shawnee Golf Course, the University of Scranton rallied past Drew on the back nine to capture the program’s second consecutive Landmark Conference title Sunday afternoon.

The win marked the sixth conference title in program history.

The Royals clinched the team title with a two-day score of 11-over-par 587, edging out Drew’s 13-over 589. Drew held a three-stroke lead over Scranton after the first day Saturday.

Danny Harding shot an even-par 72 and finished fourth individually with a two-day score of 1-over 145. Juliano Nieto carded a 72, tying for fifth overall at at 3-over 147.

Scranton will compete in the NCAA Championships at Boulder Creek Golf Club, beginning May 14.

Women’s golf

At Shawnee Country Club, the University of Scranton placed third at the Landmark Conference Championships.

The Royals finished with a two-round team score of 710. Freshman Alex Schaul shot an 11-over 83 in her final round, earning ninth place individually at 172 to pace Scranton.

Catholic won the team title with a score of 629.

Softball

At Scranton, Lackawanna dropped a 10-4 decision against WVU Potomac State in the final matchup of a three-game series.

Alexis Semanek paced the Lady Falcons (35-17) with two hits and one RBI. Emmalee Mowery went

2 for 2 with one run and one RBI.

Baseball

At Volpe Field, right-hander Matt Holgado allowed just one run through over six innings of work, leading the University of Scranton to a 10-2 win over Moravian to clinch a Landmark Conference series sweep.

Johnny Flannigan and George Sengos each pitched scoreless innings to preserve the victory.

Aidan Casey, Jack Heineman and TJ Pleban each recorded a pair of hits for the Royals (26-9, 15-7).

Sunday’s victory marked the 100th career win for the Royals’ senior class, which is the winningest class in program history.

Women’s tennis

At Stroudsburg, Graduate student Lily Nowak tied the program’s doubles wins record as the University of Scranton closed out the regular season with a 7-2 victory over East Stroudsburg University.

Nowak and freshman Gisele Falzone rolled to an 8-1 victory at No. 1 for the 53rd win of her doubles career. Nowak’s milestone matches the mark shared by Julia Frattaroli and Emilia Jakubek.