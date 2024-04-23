'Substance over style' - how Leeds proved they can adapt to win

[BBC]

For much of this season, Leeds United have employed possession-based tactics, but after Middlesbrough won the arm wrestle for the ball in a crazy first half at the Riverside Stadium on Monday, Daniel Farke's tactics changed.

“We said at half-time we don't want to be in a basketball game the whole match," striker Patrick Bamford said after the game.

"So it's like taking control - without the ball... and then we know we're one of the best counter-attacking teams in the league. Win any way possible."

Without a victory in three matches, United had been accused of being predictable and of having trouble breaking teams down that sit back against them.

But on Monday, the Peacocks showed a different way to win, and their efficiency improved as well - 62% of their shots were on target, up from an average of 17% over the previous two games.

It was substance over style and perhaps a glimpse at how Farke might set this team up in the Premier League – and after Monday's performance they can dream of promotion again.

It was a perfectly timed, resounding return to form as Leeds proved they can adapt to win.

Adonis Storr can be found at The Roaring Peacock