Strong draft haul could cost the Steelers invluable FO staff

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan gets all the credit for the Steelers strong offseason the last two years but there’s a forgotten name in the mix. That is assistant general manager Andy Weidl. When Khan spoke to the media on Monday, he heaped praise on Weidl and gave him credit for leading the process as the team prepares for the 2024 NFL draft.

I have a lot of anecdotes about Andy (Weidl) I’m not really going to share them. We go way back. But Andy’s (Weidl) been great. You know, I’ve said this before, I’m very fortunate to have a great staff around me. You know, with Andy (Weidl) and Sheldon White and Mark Sadowski, Cole Marcoux, Dan Colbert and the rest of the guys. It’s just been, they’re great for me. But

you know, Andy (Weidl) leads his process, and he does an awesome job of it and I’m excited about what Thursday is going to bring.

If the Steelers knock the 2024 NFL draft out of the park the way they did in 2023, Weidl will be a hot name for general manager vacancies in the 2025 offseason.

