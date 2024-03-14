Stripling details ‘hectic' trade to A's from Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

New Athletics pitcher Ross Stripling has welcomed his move to the A's from the San Francisco Giants with open arms.

But like any trade, it was quite the experience for the 34-year-old righty.

In talking to Foul Territory’s Scott Braun, Erik Kratz and ex-A’s pitcher Trevor May on Tuesday, Stripling detailed the chaos of his move to Oakland.

“I felt good going into the second year as a Giant and ready to make good on the contract that I signed there and have a better year than I did in 2023,” Stripling told Braun, Kratz and May. “And then I’m throwing a lot of [batting practice] at Rice University [in Feb.], I got my Apple Watch on, and it goes off, it says, ‘Farhan [Zaidi].’ You’re like, ‘Ehh,’ you never know what that is. I finished my live BP and call him back, and then [Farhan’s] just very matter-of-fact, ‘Strip, we traded you to the A’s.’

“As any of those calls you get, man, [it was an] absolutely hectic 48 hours. We’re used to it. You come into a new locker room, and I got 100 new friends right away. Now, a few weeks into camp, I feel right at home.”

Stripling added that he wasn’t expecting a trade, especially after feeling he built a “really good rapport” with everyone in the Giants organization.

But the veteran is used to these changes, as he previously was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays from the Los Angeles Dodgers during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 MLB season.

Fortunately for Stripling and his wife Shelby, they didn’t have to relocate.

“[Farhan and I] had a good conversation and left it in a good place, and the rest of that day is just madness,” Stripling described. “Saying bye to people from the Giants, getting all the calls from Mark Kotsay [and] etcetera from the A’s, my wife and saying, ‘Look, we got traded, but guess what: We’re not moving houses in Arizona or in the East Bay, so don’t stress too much. I just got a different commute to work now.’

“My average commute will probably be about the same, but I won’t have to deal with Bay Bridge. Every now and then, man, that Bay Bridge -- especially on those day games -- whew, baby. So now, instead of going on the Bay Bridge, I just hang a left into Oakland, coming down the hill from Lafayette. It will be an easier drive, for sure.”

Stripling will be saving some gas money during the 2024 season.

Stripling has been pitching in the big leagues since 2016 and brings experience to a young A’s team. Fellow pitcher Alex Wood joined him in moving from the Giants to the A's this offseason, too.

The Texas A&M product has been a great sport since his trade to Oakland from San Francisco and is excited to wear the Green and Gold for the first time.

“I think any of those calls you get are always a surprise,” Stripling said.