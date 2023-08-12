Stock up, stock down on key Bengals after preseason loss to Packers

The first preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals was a chance for fringe would-be starters to get a better grip on jobs and roster long-shots to make some plays that give coaches pause on cut-down days.

The fact the Bengals lost to the Green Bay Packers isn’t a major ordeal. Especially not when, for example, two younger safeties break out in a big way right after the team lost Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell.

Sprinkle in some other winners and a few losers and the stock market for the Bengals just changed pretty notably. Here’s a closer look at some of the movers in either direction.

Stock up: S Tycen Anderson

Hello, Tycen. After losing his rookie year to injury, the fifth-rounder with 4.36 speed put himself in a spot to make two interceptions, including one that went back for a touchdown. And just like that, he’s seriously in the conversation to steal a starting spot.

Stock down: OL Jackson Carman

Jackson Carman didn’t have his head on a swivel as the Packers ran a stunt. Gotta stay aware. — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) August 12, 2023

Friday night was not what Carman needed to earn a backup spot, let alone make the final roster. He surprised in the playoffs last year, yes, but he struggled early in the exhibition, then looked downright dreadful when asked to come back in at right tackle in the fourth quarter.

Stock up: WR Andrei Iosivas

Four catches for 50 yards on 10 targets for the rookie Andrei Iosivas. More important than numbers, though, was the fact the coaches used him so much. And he looked very good, even on incompletions, using his athleticism and frame well. He’s pretty much guaranteed a 53 spot.

Stock down: CB Sidney Jones

Jones struggled in his debut with the team, almost looking like a bad fit schematically. That’s bad news for a veteran trying to earn a spot right as someone such as seventh-rounder DJ Ivey has been having such a strong summer.

Stock up: RBs Chris Evans and Chase Brown

Brown, a rookie, looked as good as he should against backups when rushing or receiving. Evans, somewhat forgotten in the conversation, had a nice burst on a few plays. Evans has especially needed the help to stick around and got it. Both guys did some nice things while presumed Joe Mixon backup Trayveon Williams is out with an injury.

Stock down: QB Trevor Siemian

Trevor Siemian sort of felt like a shoo-in as the primary backup behind Joe Burrow given his veteran status and experience in similar systems. But he massively struggled to a 15-of-28 line for 121 yards and one interception. He could even out over the next two games and be just fine, but he just left the door wide open for Jake Browning.

Stock up: Dax Hill

Remember those Jessie Bates-styled, stunning-range flashes from Dax Hill last year as a rookie during the preseason? Well, he’s doing it again and looks ready to step into an unquestioned role as starter. Enough said.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire