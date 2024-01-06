Stipe Miocic preaches patience to frustrated Tom Aspinall, open to unification bout after Jon Jones

Stipe Miocic displayed class in the wake of a fiery argument from Tom Aspinall about who should be next to face UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Interim titleholder Aspinall (14-3 MMA, 7-1 UFC) has been campaigning hard for the UFC to change course away from a Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) vs. Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) matchup and instead give him the opportunity to unify belts with Jones next.

The Brit expressed anger and frustration Thursday over social media, unleashing a string of messages as to why Miocic, who hasn’t fought since a March 2021 knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260, should be put on the backburner so he can instead realize his dream fight with Jones, who is targeting a mid-2024 return after injury and surgery delayed his original UFC 295 showdown with Miocic on Nov. 11 (via X):

Last time Stipe fought and won, GTA: San Andreas had just come out on PS2. He will fight next for the undisputed heavyweight title, ahead of me, who’s the interim champ, active and ranked #1 in the world right now. This makes me quite upset — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 4, 2024

Stipe is one of my favourites. Loads of respect to him his Résumé is far superior to mine rn. That being said the UFC has never been about this. It’s about who’s the best right now, and I believe that’s me and it’s only right I get to prove it #freeaspinall — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 4, 2024

Since stipe last won a fight (Aug ‘20) , I have blown my knee out, went thru the rehab process and had a year off, also had 7 UFC fights, including 4 wins vs top 10 ranked opponents and won the interim title on 2 weeks notice — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 4, 2024

Absolutely, Stipe has a great Resume and is a legend in his own right. So has Tony Furgeson. Maybe we should give him a shot at the undisputed title next too? — Tom Aspinall (@AspinallMMA) January 4, 2024

Miocic, who often stays quite over social media, was prompted to reply to Aspinall’s rant.

The former three-time UFC heavyweight king was quick to remind Aspinall that he was not responsible for the bout postponement, which ultimately afforded Aspinall the chance to fight Sergei Pavlovich on short notice and claim the interim belt with a 69-second knockout.

Additionally, Miocic, who many have speculated would retire win or lose against Jones, did not close the door on a fight with Aspinall should he emerge victorious against “Bones” (via X):

I have never caused a delay in the Jon fight.⁰⁰Tom, once I get this win, let’s talk to unify the belt. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) January 5, 2024

