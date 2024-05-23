'Still hope in Leith despite long and weary season'

[BBC]

It’s been a long and weary season for Hibernian fans. One that started with hopes of a lengthy European run but ended with a bottom-six clash in front of a few thousand fans against relegated Livingston.

With just 17 wins in 50 matches, the campaign has to go down as a little bit more than just disappointing.

Only four of those wins came against sides who finished in the top half of the table and that in itself should be an indication that an eighth-placed finish was probably fair.

So what can the Easter Road faithful look forward to next season?

A new manager in charge, for sure. Whoever it will be has a huge job on their hands; the fans are becoming increasingly frustrated at the teams inability to challenge further up the table.

The new manager should be backed by everyone within the club, and with the Black Knight investment Hibs should be able to attract the right players to take the club forwards.

Interim boss David Gray has certainly put himself firmly in the frame to be handed the role on a permanent basis.

In his recent spell as interim manager - his fourth in total - it was evident he commanded a respect from players and staff alike. With Malky Mackay appointed as sporting director he also has someone with vast experience to rely on.

Summer is when fans tend to be at their most optimistic and with a new manager and some new players entering the building there is still hope in Leith.