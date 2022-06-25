Stewart Mandel’s bold prediction on Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning

Twitter offered some interesting takes on the Texas quarterback room following Arch Manning’s commitment. The source of some of those takes were perhaps more surprising.

Soon after Manning’s major decision to commit to the Longhorns, national college football writers chimed in.

Stewart Mandel, the college football editor-in-chief for The Athletic, had a strong statement on the Texas quarterback room. He posted, “(What are the) chances both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning will still be on the Texas roster come 2023 season?” Mandel answered his question with a graphic that stated the answer, a 0.0 percent chance.

Those who have followed the Arch Manning recruitment closely know the conditions in which he would commit. It has long been common knowledge that Manning is not opposed to sitting for a year if Ewers wins the job. Manning would embrace competition, and Ewers certainly has done that this offseason with Hudson Card.

Understandably, some college football writers aren’t apprised of all information for all 130 FBS teams, but the take was certainly strong given the lack of knowledge on the individuals involved.

Chances both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning will still be on the Texas roster come 2023 season? pic.twitter.com/hW6iUb2Nvf — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 23, 2022

There is room for both Ewers and Manning to have excellent careers at Texas. And judging by their high school careers, there’s a solid chance they’ll both be great players.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.