Stevens and Bernard released by Forest Green

Matty Stevens scored 51 goals in 133 appearances for Forest Green Rovers [Rex Features]

Matty Stevens and Dominic Bernard have been released by Forest Green Rovers following the club's relegation to the National League.

Stevens scored 23 goals and Bernard made 34 appearances in Rovers' League Two title-winning season in 2021-22.

Former Derby County captain Richard Keogh is another among the players to be released, having joined as a free agent in February.

Nathan Holland, Darnell Johnson, Jordon Garrick, Sean Robertson, Alex Gorrin, Fankaty Dabo, David Davis, Reece Brown and Luke Daniels are also leaving the Gloucestershire club.

Forest Green finished bottom of League Two this season, ending a six-year spell in the English Football League.

Steve Cotterill announced he would stay on as manager earlier in April.

"I’ve loved my time at Forest Green," Stevens, 26, told the club's official website.

"I’ve enjoyed so many good moments and the promotion to League One was incredible.

"To the fans, you’ve been brilliant with me - I appreciate every one of you."

Stevens scored 51 goals in 133 appearances for the club since joining from Peterborough in 2019, scoring 11 times in his final season.

Bernard, who made 186 appearances, said Forest Green's promotion-winning season was "something I’ll never forget" with the club adding both he and Stevens has been "fantastic servants".