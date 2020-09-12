Steve Yzerman must nail 2020 draft pick for Red Wings' rebuild to succeed. Here's why

In less than a month general manager Steve Yzerman is tasked with making a choice that hopefully moves the needle on the Detroit Red Wings’ rebuild.

He holds the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft, as the Wings were bruised as much as possible by the lottery after finishing in 31st place. They were the only team not to reach 20 victories and lagged 30th-place Ottawa by 23 points.

A good player will be available: possible choices include defenseman Jamie Drysdale, and forwards Cole Perfetti, Marco Rossi, Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz. The Wings are in desperate need of a player who dominates and makes those around him better.

The Detroit Red Wings made good choices with their first-round picks in 2013 and 2014, drafting Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin. Both have emerged as key rebuilding blocks.

When they were competitive, the Wings at times used their first-round picks to acquire players who could help them continue their success. As they’ve declined over the past decade, there was a shift in approach. Now some of their recent first-rounders are the ones counted on as rebuilding blocks — and some are looking like busts.

In advance of the Oct. 6-7 virtual draft, here is a look at the team’s first-round picks going back to 2010, and what impact they’ve had on the Wings:

2010

Then-general manager Ken Holland held the 21st overall pick and used it to draft forward Riley Sheahan. He was coming off his first year at Notre Dame, where he’d tallied six goals and 11 assists in 37 games. He was considered a defensive center with an offensive upside. Sheahan spent 42 games with the Wings in 2013-14, seemingly on the right track — he notched nine goals and 15 assists. He was a full-timer the next season and delivered 13 goals and 23 assists in 79 games. He scored a career-high 14 goals in 2015-16, but his point total dropped to 25.

The next season was a disaster. Sheahan went 79 games before finally scoring, doing so twice in the last game of the season, the final game at Joe Louis Arena. Eight games into the 2017-18 season he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s since also played for the Florida Panthers, and spent last season playing for Holland again, with the Edmonton Oilers.

2011

The Wings’ first-round pick (No. 24 went to Ottawa as part of a draft-day deal that sent the Senators’ and Chicago Blackhawks’ second-round picks to the Wings. Those picks were the 35th and 48th overall, on top of the 55th pick the Wings already held. This is notable because it gave Detroit three chances at Nikita Kucherov, who the Tampa Bay Lightning nabbed at No. 58. In fairness, no one at that time knew how good Kucherov would be (he leads his draft class with 547 points in 515 career games) but it stings because none of the Wings choices — Tomas Jurco, Xavier Ouellet and Ryan Sproul — panned out. (The Senators used the 24th pick on Matt Puempel, who has appeared in 87 NHL games and has been in Detroit’s farm system since 2017-18.)

2012

This is another one that’s best taken sitting down and with a dose of context. In 2012, the Wings still had Nicklas Lidstrom, who even as he neared 42 was one of the best defensemen in the NHL, while Pavel Datsyuk and Henrik Zetterberg were in their prime. The Wings were decimated by injuries around the trade deadline, prompting Holland to engage in a three-way trade that ended with the Lightning (then with Yzerman as GM) gaining the Wings’ first-round pick and the Wings reacquiring defenseman Kyle Quincey. Quincey stuck around for four seasons, but he wasn’t the type of player to invigorate a declining team. Yzerman used the first-round pick on Andrei Vasilevskiy, who became Tampa’s franchise goaltender.