Steve Stricker celebrates his American Family Insurance Championship title with some Miller Lites and a funny flub

Steve Stricker doesn't mess up much on the golf course these days as evidenced by his impressive performance at the 2023 American Family Insurance Championship tournament in Wisconsin this past weekend and his play overall the last two years.

But he showed he's human after all with a funny flub following his five-shot win to claim the championship for the first time at University Ridge. However, it might just make him more endearing to golf fans.

And we'll add it up to the beer taking effect. The celebration with family and friends was well underway, after all, at this point.

Stricker, the Edgerton native, cruised to the title with an 18-under par, the best score ever in the seven-year run of the event to give him the championship he has long coveted since he helped launch the tournament in 2016.

A video he posted via the PGA Tour Champions Twitter account Sunday night gave fans a look at Stricker's post-victory party as he clutched the trophy.

"Hi everybody, Steve Str..." Stricker began as he apparently blanked on his last name and then turned the phone upside down to pause his video in a light-heartened moment.

This one was special ❤️@stevestricker and company celebrating his 2023 @amfamchamp 🏆🤳 pic.twitter.com/YXDq4ldII9 — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 11, 2023

It drew a laugh from all of his family and friends who were all there sitting behind him at the golf course clubhouse. He restarted the video and this time the video went off just fine as Stricker's smile was as large as his contingent of supporters.

"Hi everybody, Steve Stricker here, winner of the 2023 AmFam championship, and we’re having a good time already," Stricker said. "It’s all about family and friends, and they’ve all came here to support me. So, thanks for your love and support and take care."

His wife, Nicki, caddied for him like she has done so many times during his career and daughters Bobbi and Izzy were there on hole No. 18. Their embrace with both parents was a touching moment for the first family of Wisconsin golf.

Steve Stricker celebrates with his daughters on the 18th green after winning of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Earlier, Stricker gave his appreciation to the folks who make the tournament possible.

"I come in here and cry every year," an emotional Stricker said as he raised a can of beer inside the volunteer tent. "I’m not gonna cry this year. I really came in here just to say thank you so, so much. We cannot do this tournament without you guys. I mean it’s not possible. I’ve been to other tournaments where they don’t have this kind of turnout. You know the difference. You guys, this is a toast. You guys are the best in golf."

That Miller Lite for the best golfer on the PGA Tour Champions must have tasted so, so good.

Stricker has won four of the 11 tournaments he entered this year and two major wins just in the month of May alone. He's the far and away leader in the official Charles Schwab Champions Tour standings thanks also to finishing in the top 10 in every tournament.

The 2020 Ryder Cup captain now has 15 PGA Tour Champions wins — eight since the start of 2022 — to go with the 12 he won on the PGA Tour.

The 2023 American Family Insurance championship was the sixth time Stricker has been in the field — he wasn't 50 years old yet in the inaugural event. He came close to winning the tournament before this year. In 2017 and 2018 he tied for third and then in 2019, he finished as runner-up after falling short in a three-player playoff that saw Madison native Jerry Kelly win the event for the first time.

Steve Stricker holds the winner's trophy with his caddie and wife Nicki Stricker on the 18th green after winning the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Club on June 11, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin.

