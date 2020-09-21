Stephon Gilmore explains why he got so chippy with DK Metcalf

Stephon Gilmore and DK Metcalf had an extremely physical matchup during the Seattle Seahawks’ 35-30 win over the New England Patriots in Week 2. Metcalf’s performance affirmed what was already becoming clear: he’s emerging as one of the toughest marks in the NFL, especially with Russell Wilson at quarterback. Metcalf had four catches for 92 yards and a 54-yard touchdown.

Perhaps as a product of the physicality, the matchup between Gilmore and Metcalf was a chippy one. There was plenty of hand fighting after the whistle, including some on the sideline in the third quarter after Chris Carson rushed for 13 yards. When Gilmore and Metcalf went to the ground after the whistle, they started a scrum that involved most of the Seahawks’ bench, including Pete Carroll, who tried to separate the two stars, who resorted to grabbing each other by the face mask.

“Just two players competing,” Gilmore said when asked about their dustup. “I felt like he was blocking me after the whistle. Just trying to keep my poise. Playing very physical between the lines and sometimes that’s what goes on.”

stephon gilmore mad he’s getting torched all game by metcalf lmao pic.twitter.com/IXzef3YP1I — dame (@youngthugsdad) September 21, 2020





Gilmore was asked specifically about matching with Metcalf.

“Russell Wilson is a great quarterback,” Gilmore said.

So, perhaps, there’s still some tension between the two.

Metcalf’s touchdown seemed to be the turning point. That’s when the physicality between the two players seemed to escalate, with Gilmore hitting the receiver hard on a number of misfires. It seems like both parties were guilty of chippy play. Both players put together a solid performance, even if the stat line clearly favored Metcalf.

“There was a lot of extra nonsense honestly with all the after the whistle stuff,” safety Devin McCourty told reporters after the game. “Guy (Metcalf) is a good player, Steph (Gilmore) is obviously one of the best players in this league, so just competition. One deep ball where Steph is in good coverage and he comes down with a really good catch and other than that those guys were just competing out there.”