Stephen Curry cards personal best professional golf round at Web.com Tour event

Golden State Warriors guard and NBA superstar Stephen Curry cards best professional golf round. (AP Photo)

Stephen Curry stepped up to the ball on the 18th tee and swung his driver. Like 3-pointers where he knows they are going in, Curry immediately picked up his tee.

He knew it was headed toward the fairway.

The Golden State Warriors guard is an amateur golfer, but he did not play like one Thursday at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California. Curry carded a 1-over 71 — his best round in a professional golf event.





Curry earned a sponsor’s exemption to the event for the second straight year. Last year, he carded back-to-back 4-over 74’s last year but still raised eyebrows with his play.

On Thursday he did so again.





Curry began the day with three pars but bogeyed the fourth hole. After the front nine, he was 3-over. Curry made the turn, parred No. 10 and bogeyed No. 11. At that point, he was 4-over. Something then clicked.

Curry birdied the next hole — a par 5 — and then made par on the three after that. He finished with back-to-back birdies and then another bogey, turning in his best round at a professional event.

As of 2:45 p.m. PST on Thursday, Curry was tied for 114th out of 154 competitors. He will tee it up at 2:26 p.m. Friday.

