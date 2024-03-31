Advertisement

Stephan Jaeger joins the 2024 Masters field with win in Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger won the Texas Children's Houston Open for his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Jaeger made par on nine consecutive holes on the back nine, shooting 3-under 69 to finish 12 under for the week. Six players finished in a tie for second at 11 under, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler had a 5-foot, 4-inch putt to tie Jaeger on the 72nd hole Sunday. Scheffler missed, his first blemish from inside 7 feet on the greens all weekend.

With the PGA Tour victory, Jaeger now has a spot in the Masters field. The 34-year-old from Germany played collegiately at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before turning pro in 2012.

Here's a look at the field as of March 31:

Masters field 2024

In alphabetical order by last name

  • Ludvig Åberg - Sweden

  • Keegan Bradley - United States

  • Sam Burns - United States

  • Patrick Cantlay - United States

  • Wyndham Clark - United States

  • Eric Cole - United States

  • Corey Conners - Canada

  • Fred Couples - United States

  • Cameron Davis - Australia

  • Jason Day - Australia

  • Bryson DeChambeau - United States

  • Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico

  • Nick Dunlap - United States

  • Austin Eckroat - United States

  • Harris English - United States

  • Tony Finau - United States

  • Matt Fitzpatrick - England

  • Tommy Fleetwood - England

  • Rickie Fowler - United States

  • Ryan Fox - New Zealand

  • Sergio García - Spain

  • Lucas Glover - United States

  • Emiliano Grillo - Argentina

  • Adam Hadwin - Canada

  • Stewart Hagestad - United States

  • Brian Harman - United States

  • Tyrrell Hatton - England

  • Russell Henley - United States

  • Ryo Hisatsune - Japan

  • Lee Hodges - United States

  • Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark

  • Max Homa - United States

  • Viktor Hovland - Norway

  • Sungjae Im - Korea

  • Stephan Jaeger, Germany

  • Dustin Johnson - United States

  • Zach Johnson - United States

  • Si Woo Kim - Korea

  • Tom Kim - Korea

  • Chris Kirk - United States

  • Kurt Kitayama - United States

  • Jake Knapp - United States

  • Brooks Koepka - United States

  • Christo Lamprecht - South Africa

  • Min Woo Lee - Australia

  • Luke List - United States

  • Shane Lowry - Ireland

  • Peter Malnati - United States

  • Hideki Matsuyama - Japan

  • Denny McCarthy - United States

  • Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland

  • Adrian Meronk - Poland

  • Phil Mickelson - United States

  • Taylor Moore - United States

  • Collin Morikawa - United States

  • Grayson Murray - United States

  • Joaquín Niemann - Chile

  • José María Olazábal - Spain

  • Thorbjørn Olesen - Denmark

  • Matthieu Pavon - France

  • J.T. Poston - United States

  • Jon Rahm - Spain

  • Patrick Reed - United States

  • Justin Rose - England

  • Xander Schauffele - United States

  • Scottie Scheffler - United States

  • Adam Schenk - United States

  • Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

  • Adam Scott - Australia

  • Neal Shipley - United States

  • Vijay Singh - Fiji

  • Cameron Smith - Australia

  • Jordan Spieth - United States

  • Sepp Straka - Austria

  • Jasper Stubbs - Australia

  • Nick Taylor - Canada

  • Sahith Theegala - United States

  • Justin Thomas - United States

  • Erik van Rooyen - South Africa

  • Camilo Villegas - Colombia

  • Bubba Watson - United States

  • Mike Weir - Canada

  • Danny Willett - England

  • Gary Woodland - United States

  • Tiger Woods - United States

  • Cameron Young - United States

  • Will Zalatoris - United States

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?

Tiger Woods is in the field of players for the 2024 Masters, and Saturday he was at Augusta National Golf Club playing with chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. Last year, Woods questioned how many more Masters appearances he had left in him and withdrew during the third round. He has not publicly said he is not participating in this year's competition.

When does the Masters start?

The 2024 Masters will start on April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club. Tee times are expected to be around 8:30 a.m. ET. The tournament will play through the weekend with the final round on April 14.

Contributing: Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY; Cameron Jourdan, Golfweek

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Masters field: Who's in after Houston Open, latest PGA Tour event