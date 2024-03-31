Stephan Jaeger joins the 2024 Masters field with win in Houston Open
Stephan Jaeger won the Texas Children's Houston Open for his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Jaeger made par on nine consecutive holes on the back nine, shooting 3-under 69 to finish 12 under for the week. Six players finished in a tie for second at 11 under, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler had a 5-foot, 4-inch putt to tie Jaeger on the 72nd hole Sunday. Scheffler missed, his first blemish from inside 7 feet on the greens all weekend.
With the PGA Tour victory, Jaeger now has a spot in the Masters field. The 34-year-old from Germany played collegiately at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before turning pro in 2012.
Here's a look at the field as of March 31:
Masters field 2024
In alphabetical order by last name
Ludvig Åberg - Sweden
Keegan Bradley - United States
Sam Burns - United States
Patrick Cantlay - United States
Wyndham Clark - United States
Eric Cole - United States
Corey Conners - Canada
Fred Couples - United States
Cameron Davis - Australia
Jason Day - Australia
Bryson DeChambeau - United States
Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico
Nick Dunlap - United States
Austin Eckroat - United States
Harris English - United States
Tony Finau - United States
Matt Fitzpatrick - England
Tommy Fleetwood - England
Rickie Fowler - United States
Ryan Fox - New Zealand
Sergio García - Spain
Lucas Glover - United States
Emiliano Grillo - Argentina
Adam Hadwin - Canada
Stewart Hagestad - United States
Brian Harman - United States
Tyrrell Hatton - England
Russell Henley - United States
Ryo Hisatsune - Japan
Lee Hodges - United States
Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark
Max Homa - United States
Viktor Hovland - Norway
Sungjae Im - Korea
Stephan Jaeger, Germany
Dustin Johnson - United States
Zach Johnson - United States
Si Woo Kim - Korea
Tom Kim - Korea
Chris Kirk - United States
Kurt Kitayama - United States
Jake Knapp - United States
Brooks Koepka - United States
Christo Lamprecht - South Africa
Min Woo Lee - Australia
Luke List - United States
Shane Lowry - Ireland
Peter Malnati - United States
Hideki Matsuyama - Japan
Denny McCarthy - United States
Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland
Adrian Meronk - Poland
Phil Mickelson - United States
Taylor Moore - United States
Collin Morikawa - United States
Grayson Murray - United States
Joaquín Niemann - Chile
José María Olazábal - Spain
Thorbjørn Olesen - Denmark
Matthieu Pavon - France
J.T. Poston - United States
Jon Rahm - Spain
Patrick Reed - United States
Justin Rose - England
Xander Schauffele - United States
Scottie Scheffler - United States
Adam Schenk - United States
Charl Schwartzel - South Africa
Adam Scott - Australia
Neal Shipley - United States
Vijay Singh - Fiji
Cameron Smith - Australia
Jordan Spieth - United States
Sepp Straka - Austria
Jasper Stubbs - Australia
Nick Taylor - Canada
Sahith Theegala - United States
Justin Thomas - United States
Erik van Rooyen - South Africa
Camilo Villegas - Colombia
Bubba Watson - United States
Mike Weir - Canada
Danny Willett - England
Gary Woodland - United States
Tiger Woods - United States
Cameron Young - United States
Will Zalatoris - United States
Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?
Tiger Woods is in the field of players for the 2024 Masters, and Saturday he was at Augusta National Golf Club playing with chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. Last year, Woods questioned how many more Masters appearances he had left in him and withdrew during the third round. He has not publicly said he is not participating in this year's competition.
When does the Masters start?
The 2024 Masters will start on April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club. Tee times are expected to be around 8:30 a.m. ET. The tournament will play through the weekend with the final round on April 14.
Contributing: Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY; Cameron Jourdan, Golfweek
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Masters field: Who's in after Houston Open, latest PGA Tour event