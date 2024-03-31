Stephan Jaeger joins the 2024 Masters field with win in Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger won the Texas Children's Houston Open for his first career PGA Tour victory on Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course.

Jaeger made par on nine consecutive holes on the back nine, shooting 3-under 69 to finish 12 under for the week. Six players finished in a tie for second at 11 under, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler had a 5-foot, 4-inch putt to tie Jaeger on the 72nd hole Sunday. Scheffler missed, his first blemish from inside 7 feet on the greens all weekend.

With the PGA Tour victory, Jaeger now has a spot in the Masters field. The 34-year-old from Germany played collegiately at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before turning pro in 2012.

Here's a look at the field as of March 31:

Masters field 2024

In alphabetical order by last name

Ludvig Åberg - Sweden

Keegan Bradley - United States

Sam Burns - United States

Patrick Cantlay - United States

Wyndham Clark - United States

Eric Cole - United States

Corey Conners - Canada

Fred Couples - United States

Cameron Davis - Australia

Jason Day - Australia

Bryson DeChambeau - United States

Santiago de la Fuente - Mexico

Nick Dunlap - United States

Austin Eckroat - United States

Harris English - United States

Tony Finau - United States

Matt Fitzpatrick - England

Tommy Fleetwood - England

Rickie Fowler - United States

Ryan Fox - New Zealand

Sergio García - Spain

Lucas Glover - United States

Emiliano Grillo - Argentina

Adam Hadwin - Canada

Stewart Hagestad - United States

Brian Harman - United States

Tyrrell Hatton - England

Russell Henley - United States

Ryo Hisatsune - Japan

Lee Hodges - United States

Nicolai Højgaard - Denmark

Max Homa - United States

Viktor Hovland - Norway

Sungjae Im - Korea

Stephan Jaeger, Germany

Dustin Johnson - United States

Zach Johnson - United States

Si Woo Kim - Korea

Tom Kim - Korea

Chris Kirk - United States

Kurt Kitayama - United States

Jake Knapp - United States

Brooks Koepka - United States

Christo Lamprecht - South Africa

Min Woo Lee - Australia

Luke List - United States

Shane Lowry - Ireland

Peter Malnati - United States

Hideki Matsuyama - Japan

Denny McCarthy - United States

Rory McIlroy - Northern Ireland

Adrian Meronk - Poland

Phil Mickelson - United States

Taylor Moore - United States

Collin Morikawa - United States

Grayson Murray - United States

Joaquín Niemann - Chile

José María Olazábal - Spain

Thorbjørn Olesen - Denmark

Matthieu Pavon - France

J.T. Poston - United States

Jon Rahm - Spain

Patrick Reed - United States

Justin Rose - England

Xander Schauffele - United States

Scottie Scheffler - United States

Adam Schenk - United States

Charl Schwartzel - South Africa

Adam Scott - Australia

Neal Shipley - United States

Vijay Singh - Fiji

Cameron Smith - Australia

Jordan Spieth - United States

Sepp Straka - Austria

Jasper Stubbs - Australia

Nick Taylor - Canada

Sahith Theegala - United States

Justin Thomas - United States

Erik van Rooyen - South Africa

Camilo Villegas - Colombia

Bubba Watson - United States

Mike Weir - Canada

Danny Willett - England

Gary Woodland - United States

Tiger Woods - United States

Cameron Young - United States

Will Zalatoris - United States

Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?

Tiger Woods is in the field of players for the 2024 Masters, and Saturday he was at Augusta National Golf Club playing with chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig. Last year, Woods questioned how many more Masters appearances he had left in him and withdrew during the third round. He has not publicly said he is not participating in this year's competition.

When does the Masters start?

The 2024 Masters will start on April 11 at Augusta National Golf Club. Tee times are expected to be around 8:30 a.m. ET. The tournament will play through the weekend with the final round on April 14.

Contributing: Victoria Hernandez, USA TODAY; Cameron Jourdan, Golfweek

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Masters field: Who's in after Houston Open, latest PGA Tour event