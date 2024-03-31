Will Tiger Woods play in 2024 Masters? He was at Augusta National Saturday, per reports

With the 88th Masters Tournament just two weeks out, the signs are pointing to Tiger Woods making his long-awaited return to Augusta National Golf Club.

According to a report from ESPN, citing flight tracking X account Radaratlas2, a plane owned by Woods was set to land in Augusta Saturday morning. Could it be a final tune-up for April 11?

Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig reported that Woods was indeed at Augusta National Saturday and played with Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and Justin Thomas.

If he does indeed play, this would be the 26th Masters start for the five-time champion, who has always been open about his love for the course and the tournament.

"I've always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event," Woods said after his second round in 2023. "Obviously I've missed a couple with some injuries, but I've always wanted to play here. I've loved it."

Tiger Woods during the 2023 Masters.

Woods withdrew from the 2023 Masters after 54 holes due to reaggravating plantar fasciitis. He finished 47th in 2022 but has a chance to break another record in 2024. If he makes the cut, it will be his 24th consecutive made cut at the Masters, passing Gary Player and Fred Couples (23). Woods' only missed cut at Augusta came in 1996, his second career start.

Contributing: Jace Evans, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Tiger Woods was at Augusta National Saturday. Will he play Masters?