Steph Curry's incredible trey in traffic hilariously baffles Dell Curry

Dell Curry baffled by Steph's incredible trey in traffic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Fourteen years into his NBA career, Steph Curry still surprises people with his legendary outside shooting skills. Even his father, Dell Curry.

Late in the third quarter of Game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry left his dad and the rest of the sellout Chase Center crowd speechless after making a contested 3-pointer.

Curry had a quick open window to fire up a shot from beyond the arc. LeBron James and Dennis Schröder closed in to block the 3-pointer -- or at least make it a difficult shot for the veteran guard.

It didn't matter who was challenging the 3-point attempt. The Splash Bro hit the shot as he was falling to the floor.

After losing Game 1 on Tuesday, Golden State bounced back with a convincing 127-100 victory over the Lakers on Thursday night. The series, tied 1-1, now shifts to Southern California with Game 3 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.