Steph Curry in same group as Kobe Bryant, Shaq, Tim Duncan to Derek Fisher

Eduardo Razo
·1 min read
In this article:
Why Fisher puts Steph in same group with Kobe, Shaq, Duncan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

With the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals victory over the Boston Celtics, Steph Curry tied LeBron James and Shaquille O'Neal, among other greats, with four career championships.

Fresh off his first Finals MVP award, Curry doesn't show any signs of slowing down anytime soon, as the 34-year-old eyes a fifth championship in the coming years that could tie him with icons Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Former NBA guard Derek Fisher believes the Warriors star already is in the same category as those legends.

"Steph Curry has separated himself as one of the few guys in the history of our game that when you look back, wherever he was or whenever he played, his teams were really successful," Fisher said in an interview with Inside The Warriors at the Cedric The Entertainer Celebrity Golf Classic.

"I put him in that category with Tim Duncan, Kobe, and Shaq. Wherever he is, success is going to follow."

RELATED: How Steph, Warriors fare in ESPN's 2022-23 award predictions

Golden State will look to repeat as champions in 2022-23 behind the core of Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, surrounded by Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and a handful of younger players.

Health permitting, Curry and the Warriors should continue to be in the mix for titles over the next few years, giving him the opportunity to possibly tie Bryant and Duncan with five championships.

But if you ask Fisher, he already is right on par with them.

