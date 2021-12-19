Steelers vs Titans: TE Pat Freiermuth out with concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without star rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth for the remainder of Sunday’s game with the Tennessee Titans. The team announced Freiermuth is out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

This is Freiermuth’s second concussion in a month, which is less than ideal for the budding star. Freiermuth has developed into an excellent red-zone target for Pittsburgh with seven receiving touchdowns on the season.

Without Freiermuth, the only tight end on the roster to finish the game is Zach Gentry. Kevin Rader was a healthy scratch.

