Steelers vs Bills preseason: HC Mike Tomlin finalizing special teams roles

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talked special teams this Thursday, leading up to the team’s second preseason game. Pittsburgh takes on the Buffalo Bills this week at Acrisure Stadium and Tomlin wants to see his projected starters in the kicking and return games.

This means after resting them in Week One, kicker Chris Boswell and punter Pressley Harvin III will take back their spots at the top of the depth chart.

It also means, according to Tomlin, he wants to see his starting return men in their roles. According to Tomlin, he plans to have running back Anthony McFarland Jr. as the primary kick returner and wide receiver Calvin Austin III as the punt returner.

The biggest takeaway from this is there is no mention of wide receiver Gunner Olszewski. Not having him as part of the conversation doesn’t bode well for his future with the team. Olszewski doesn’t offer much in terms of a receiver and the offense already has plenty of weapons in the passing game, especially with the return of Calvin Austin III.

