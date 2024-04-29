Steelers sign undrafted John Rhys Plumlee, athletic quarterback who can play receiver

The Steelers have signed undrafted free agent John Rhys Plumlee, but it's not yet clear what position he'll play in the NFL.

Plumlee is listed as a quarterback and played most of his college career there, but he's a better athlete than he is a passer, and his NFL future may be at wide receiver.

Plumlee started eight games at quarterback as a true freshman for Ole Miss in 2019. He struggled as a passer but excelled as a runner, carrying 154 times for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns. In 2021 he lost a quarterback competition to Matt Corral and played only sparingly in a Taysom Hill-type gadget role, but in the Outback Bowl after that season he played wide receiver and played very well, catching five passes for 73 yards. The following year he played wide receiver full-time and caught 19 passes for 201 yards.

In 2022 Plumlee transferred to UCF and went back to quarterback, and he had two solid if unspectacular years as the starter. Purely as a quarterback Plumlee doesn't look like he has a great NFL future, but as an athlete who can contribute in a number of roles on offense and special teams, Plumlee may prove to be a contributor in Pittsburgh.