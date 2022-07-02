Who will be the Steelers second-best pass rusher in 2022?

Last season, Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt led the league in sacks, tied the single-season sack record and was Defensive Player of the Year. So why are we talking about anyone else?

Because despite Watt’s gaudy stats last season, the Steelers defense was still 20th in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed. Pittsburgh needs to be sure they are getting consistent pressure from somewhere other than Watt as he is sure to see even more double and triple teams this season.

But who is the man? There are really three guys. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward had 10 sacks from his interior defensive line position last season and fellow lineman Chris Wormley had seven of his own. The outside linebacker opposite Watt, Alex Highsmith, chipped in with six.

If we assume Watt will once again lead the team and probably the league in sacks, who is going to be the other guy for the Steelers? If I were a betting man, I’d say Heyward guts out nine of ten more and end up second again. But for the good of the team, it would be tremendous if Highsmith could break out in 2022 and take some heat off Watt.

