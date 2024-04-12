Steelers legend Troy Polamalu introduces ‘Resilience Bowl’ being held in May

Troy Polamalu and his wife, Theodora were in Pittsburgh to promote an event coming up to help an organization that is close to their hearts.

The Resilience Bowl will be held at Acrisure Stadium on May 21. It’s a football-inspired event to raise money and awareness for the Neighborhood Resilience Project. The Polamalus are members and supporters of the group, which works with Pittsburgh-area communities affected by trauma.

“What we found is that the type of work the Neighborhood Resilience Project is doing is starting to correct a lot of the injustices that have come upon these communities for many generations,” said Theodora Polamalu. “So it’s the long-term understanding that as long as you’re involved and the work is coming from within the community, people can become more resilient and truly be able to accept the parts of life that are difficult but then grow from it and become prosperous.”

The event will feature an on-field obstacle course, a Celebrity and Top Sponsor Flag Football Game and a VIP Pregame Party. Troy Polamalu hopes the football aspect will bring more fans in.

Polamalu said, “Football is definitely a huge part of Pittsburgh and what better way to celebrate it than a game of football in the spring? It’ll be an exciting celebration for the community to bring awareness to what the Neighborhood Resilience Project is about and what the amazing community of the Hill District has done as well so we’re just blessed to be a part of the celebration.”

You can find out more about the Neighborhood Resilience Project and the Resilience Bowl by clicking here.

