Steelers LB Ryan Shazier leaves stadium in ambulance after scary injury

Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field on Monday night. (AP)

Not long after kickoff of a spirited game between rivals Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, everyone’s thoughts turned to Ryan Shazier’s health.

Shazier, the talented inside linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers, was down on the ground and seemingly unable to move his legs after a scary looking hit in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. He left the stadium in an ambulance, according to ESPN’s Lisa Salters, after being put on a backboard and carted off the field. Salters said the team called it a back injury.

Shazier lowered his head to make a hit on a pass to Bengals receiver Josh Malone over the middle early in the first quarter. He hit Malone and fell to the ground. He grabbed at the middle of his back, then rolled himself over with his upper body. His legs didn’t appear to move after he rolled himself over.

Nothing but prayers out for #Steelers LB Ryan Shazier. Does not seem to be able to move his legs.





Shazier was put on a backboard and put on a cart, then he was taken off the field. The game was delayed about five minutes while he was being tended to.

Shazier is a former first-round pick out of Ohio State and one of the best inside linebackers in the NFL. He was having a career year in his fourth season, for a Steelers team with Super Bowl hopes.

Many of the Steelers players looked shaken on the field as they kneeled around Shazier, and Shazier’s teammates on the sideline showed obvious concern as well. Others around the NFL tweeted their best wishes.

Prayers out for Shazier.. never like to see that playing this game — Keanu Neal









Wow prayers to shazier never wanna see that. Lord please look over him right now — Tony Jefferson





Gosh that's scary. Covering Shazier in prayer right now. — Ryan Switzer





Prayers for Ryan Shazier that looked pretty scary — Duane Brown





